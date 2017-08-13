More mush-headed atheist bashing

This is a comment that I trashed, but wanted people to see it anyway. Reader “Kezzy” tried to append it to my post “I’m worried about North Korea,” and it shows the lack of thinking on the part of atheist-bashers. It’s inconceivable to Kezzy that atheists would worry about the welfare of others, of future generations, or even value their own life. Does this person not realize that knowing that our time is finite, and there’s nothing afterwards, makes us value life even the more? Why would we be indifferent to life itself just because we don’t believe in gods?

Of course this person is also embittered and sufficiently steeped in faith that his thinking organs may be impaired.

Wow, look at all the worried atheists! You guys don’t believe in anything after death, so why are you so worried? What are you worried about? It’s either die now because of a conflict or live a few more years and then die, maybe of disease or old age. At least nuclear war would be a quick way to go…..actually I suppose there is always the radiation poisoning which could be pretty excruciating.