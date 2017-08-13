More mush-headed atheist bashing

This is a comment that I trashed, but wanted people to see it anyway. Reader “Kezzy” tried to append it to my post “I’m worried about North Korea,” and it shows the lack of thinking on the part of atheist-bashers. It’s inconceivable to Kezzy that atheists would worry about the welfare of others, of future generations, or even value their own life. Does this person not realize that knowing that our time is finite, and there’s nothing afterwards, makes us value life even the more? Why would we be indifferent to life itself just because we don’t believe in gods?
Of course this person is also embittered and sufficiently steeped in faith that his thinking organs may be impaired.
Wow, look at all the worried atheists! You guys don’t believe in anything after death, so why are you so worried? What are you worried about? It’s either die now because of a conflict or live a few more years and then die, maybe of disease or old age. At least nuclear war would be a quick way to go…..actually I suppose there is always the radiation poisoning which could be pretty excruciating.
To understand Kezzy, you only need to realize that such people only know what they are taught and that they are taught to not think things through, to just accept The Truth(tm) as they are told it.
I have commented on the appalling lack of quality in current Christian apologetics. I suspect that all of the low-hanging fruit has been plucked (and discredited) and the harder stuff makes their heads hurt because they are told not to think for themselves.
I find this “we’ll do your thinking for you” attitude puzzling (or just arrogance) because many of the people doing the “teaching” make stuff up willy-nilly. No evidence, no support, just “Jesus said that because …” Hello, how would you know?
I wonder if he/she wears a seat-belt.
There isn’t really a point, and a car crash is a quick way to go!
–
Honestly, though, I see comments like that as a demonstration of absolute selfishness. No thought or care for anything but one’s self.
Kezzy, you aren’t worried about anything before death. You just swallow the religious, superstitious nonsense with which you have been brainwashed, without being able to think for yourself. I would pity you but you are just a closed-minded deplorable.