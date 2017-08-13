Jerry has two duckies

(You should recognize the allusion in the title.) When I went down to feed Honey this morning, I thought I was seeing double: there were two hen mallards in the pond, swimming side by side. One was Honey, as I recognize her by her greener head, bill stippling, and her immediate reaction to my whistle, but the other was a larger hen mallard. They seemed to be friendly.

Here they are—Honey’s the smaller one on the lower right:

This, of course, produced a dilemma: I had food for one duck; should I feed them both? But that problem resolved itself. When I tried to give food to the other hen, Honey chased her away immediately. I was able to toss the interloper a few pieces of corn, but since she obviously flew in from last night (oy! were her wings tired!), she was in good shape. She also didn’t like mealworms.

Here are the beak markings I use to recognize my girl:





After the feeding, the two ducks joined up again and began feeding from the pond surface together. While Honey is clearly the dominant duck, though she’s the smaller one, they seem friendly enough when they’re not being fed. The dominance behavior is, of course, evinced most strongly when there’s something to defend—like hand-fed corn and mealworms.

I’m happy that Honey seems to have a friend, and maybe they’ll even migrate away together—but I’m worried about having to deal with two ducks and antagonistic behavior during feeding time.

So it goes.

If the new one hangs around, what should I name her? Suggestions appreciated.