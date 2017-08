Here’s what happens when I try to feed the new to-be-named mallard at the same time as Honey. She lowers her head and swims very fast toward the interloper, driving her away. It’s competition for food, folks!

I still manage to slip some noms to the new mallard on the sly, but half the time there’s a kerfuffle. When it’s not feeding time, they’re pals, swimming peacefully in tandem.