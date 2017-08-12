Keep sending in your good photos, folks—I’ll be here all year.

The first two photos come from reader James, but he says to credit the photo to “Lusoman”. It’s a very unusual deer, and here are his notes:

This is a piebald Columbian black-tailed deer (Odocoileus hemionus columbianus) that was born last spring, and which we see regularly in Freeland on Whidbey Island in Washington state. We feed her, as do others in our community, and we’ve given her the nickname “Whitey.” Luckily, the hunters haven’t gotten to her yet. She lives primarily on an area of bluff woodland that is posted for hunting.

I hope nobody shoots her; she’d stand out in the woods like a sore thumb. The first picture was taken in February, the second in late June. At any rate, this deer shows the condition of leucism, non-albino loss of pigmentation:

The next set of photos c0me from our youngest photographer, Jamie Blilie, who’s just 13 but has a great eye. Notes are from his dad James.

Rose-breasted Grosbeaks (Pheucticus ludovicianus), male and female.

Dryocopus pileatus). He’s been wanting a good shot of one for a while. These were taken from about 100 meters away, so they’re a little grainy. The woodpecker sat there for about 15 minutes(!). We think it’s because just after it landed on that tree, in our neighbors’ yard, a Accipiter cooperii) flew over our backyard (and briefly landed in a tree 10 feet directly over our heads). We think this made the woodpecker freeze for a long time (very unusual). Here is Jamie’s big “score” so far this summer: A Pileated Woodpecker ). He’s been wanting a good shot of one for a while. These were taken from about 100 meters away, so they’re a little grainy. The woodpecker sat there for about 15 minutes(!). We think it’s because just after it landed on that tree, in our neighbors’ yard, a Cooper’s Hawk ) flew over our backyard (and briefly landed in a tree 10 feet directly over our heads). We think this made the woodpecker freeze for a long time (very unusual).

Lophodytes cucullatus) on the pond behind our house. A female Hooded Merganser ) on the pond behind our house.

Osprey (Pandion haliaetus), they nest each year in the park on the far side of the pond behind our house. ), they nest each year in the park on the far side of the pond behind our house.

Here’s Jamie, looking at the Minnesota River (at the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, right in the middle of the Minneapolis/St. Paul cityscape. You can see we’ve had flooding this spring.Minnesota means “muddy water” and you can see the river is aptly named.