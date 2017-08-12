Honey’s still here

Despite ferocious competition from big red-eared sliders and huge goldfish for her food, my duck Honey remains at the pond. She’s fed twice daily and hangs around with me afterwards. (I have an endless ability to sit next to a floating duck.)
Here she is, and you can see that her flight feathers (primaries) are getting bigger, meaning that she can either fly now or soon will. I know what that means:
Nomming mealworms:
Selfie with my girl:
First photo really nice (impressionism). Last was surrealistic – reminded me of an old Dali film I saw many years ago.
I hope you are not taking clippers with you.
Seems an apt occasion for Mr. & Mrs. Bono’s “Baby, Don’t Go.”
Do you know or have an idea of where Honey will go when she leaves for the winter?