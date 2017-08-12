Hili dialogue: Saturday

Good morning: it’s Saturday, August 12, 2014, and the weather in Chicago promises to be lovely. On the other hand, it’s the worst food day ever: National Julienne Fries Day, which are just thinly cut fries (chips or frites to Europeans), and contain many poisonous carbs. On the upside, it’s World Elephant Day, dedicated to preserving and protecting the world’s pachyderms. As the Wikipedia page notes, “Many notable celebrities have spoken out about the urgency of elephant protection, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Kristin Davis, William Shatner, Yao Ming, Prince William, Jorja Fox, Alec Baldwin, Stephen Fry, Ashley Judd, Jada Pinkett Smith, Kathryn Bigelow, and politicians such as Barack Obama, and Hillary and Chelsea Clinton” (since when is Chelsea Clinton a politician?)

On this day in 1851, the American Isaac Singer got a potent for his sewing machine, considered the first modern machine, but there were antecedents going back to 1790. On August 12, 1883, the very last quagga (Equus quagga quagga) died at a zoo in Amsterdam, Netherlands. It is considered a subspecies of the plains zebra rather than a separate species. Here’s one at the London Zoo in 1870, the only specimen ever photographed alive:

On August 12, 1944, German troops finished killing at least 40,000 Poles after the Warsaw Uprising: the cruel and infamous Wola massacre. On this day in 1981, the IBM Personal Computer was released, and in 1990 the fossil skeleton of Sue, the most complete Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton ever found (90% of it recovered), was discovered by paleontologist Sue Hendrickson in South Dakota. Here’s the specimen, which now resides in Chicago’s Field Museum, where I saw it not long ago (the original skull, too heavy to mount, is upstairs in a case). Although it’s named Sue, we’re not sure of the sex, and the idea of “male” and “female” dinosaurs is a social construct, anyway, since science has told us that sex is a continuum:

Notables born on this day include Klara Hitler (Hitler’s mom; 1860; died 1907), Cecile B. DeMiller (1881), Erwin Schrödinger (1887), and mountaineer Rick Ridgeway (1949). Those who died on this day include William Blake (1827), Thomas Mann (1955), Ian Fleming (1964), Henry Fonda (1982), William Shockley (1989), John Cage (1992), Loretta Young (2000), Les Paul (2009), and Lauren Bacall (2014).

Here’s Blake’s own illustration for his famous poem “The Tyger.” As with many artists, he simply was unable to draw cats. Look at that face!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s dialogue is enigmatic, but Malgorzata explained it: “In the autumn, plenty of fermented fruits are lying under the trees. Animals can get quite drunk on them. Hili thinks that this butterfly ate too much fermented fruit.”

A FORECAST OF AUTUMN A: What’s there? Hili: A butterfly but it’s probably drunk.

In Polish:

ZAPOWIEDŹ JESIENI Ja; Co tam jest?

Hili: Motyl, ale chyba pijany.

And we have a cat picture from reader Pyers:

A friend of mine has three black, all rescue, cats and she took this photo.. Triple decker black cats? The slave is a very good friend of mine —Caroline—and the mogs (and they are classic mogs) are Meeka, Maisy, Maya (in that order). Maisy just arrived in the hotel only a few weeks ago and has arranged life around her purrfectly ( sorry!). The other two adopted their slave a few years ago and have dominated the surroundings. (Meeka is the most vocal cat I have ever known: any excuse for a “Meeeooow” !)

This is the best photo you will see today – a 19th century lighthouse keeper and his cat! pic.twitter.com/ehU1lyrDtq — Jim Moon (@Hypnogoria) August 11, 2017

Finally, reader Barry sent this tweet of loopy cats: