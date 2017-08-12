Charlottesville

Well, he said something, and it’s lame. From the New York Times:
In his comments, President Trump condemned the bloody protests, but he did not specifically criticize the white nationalist rally and its neo-Nazi slogans beyond blaming “hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides.”
“It’s been going on for a long time in our country, it’s not Donald Trump, it’s not Barack Obama,” said Mr. Trump, adding that he had been in contact with Virginia officials. After calling for the “swift restoration of law and order,” he offered a call for unity among Americans of “all races, creeds and colors.”
Yeah, right. He wants unity.
That is a perfectly appropriate response before knowing the full story. We need less shooting from the hip, not least less of it from DJT.
At the point he sent that tweet, the entire world was, at minimum, aware that there was a white nationalist rally going on today – after they gathered with torches last night.
He could have denounced that sentiment by name, but he didn’t, because he knows they make up at least a portion of his base.
This from the guy who repeatedly hit Obama for not calling Islamic terrorism by name.
Trump sent several intentionally vague, weak-ass tweets today that non-specifically called for “unity”, while artfully not saying where the hate was coming from.
He then ignored questions from reporters when they asked him if he denounced the rally and what it stood for. And he still hasn’t had a peep to utter about the car that plowed into the counter-protesters, and killed at least one person.