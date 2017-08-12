Caturday felids: Cats in the sun, popsicles for house cats, an 1895 cat dictionary

We have the usual three cat-related items today, and some lagniappe.

The lagniappe first: a bonus!

**********

From Bored Panda, we have some photos of “sun-kissed cats” by Japanese photographer Seiji Mamiya. He’s published a book (in Japanese) featuring more of his cats. Here are some of my favorites from the Bored Panda piece:

*********

Although summer will be over soon, it’s not too late to make tuna popsicles for your sweltering cat. (Sadly, they lack a stick, so you can’t hold it for your cat to lick.) Gus’s staff swears that they’ll make Gus a popsicle, but they’d better hurry, as he’s in Winnipeg!

*********

Finally, the Atlas Obscura calls our attention to a 150-page book published in 1895, Pussy and Her Language, which tells you how to talk to your cat. It’s delightful, and you can access the whole thing online; just click on the screenshot below to start and click on the arrows at the top of each page to go through it.

Author Cara Giamio gives us some information:

[Marvin] Clark’s motivations were pure: he was a cat-lover in a time when most saw the animals as nothing more than haughty mousers. (Even Webster’s Dictionary, a supposedly neutral authority, defined cats as “a deceitful animal” and “extremely spiteful” in its 1828 edition). “One of a million dogs gets a bad name, while not one out of a million Cats gets a good one,” Clark wrote, and he hoped that his work would be able to change that. His methods, though, were a little strange. In an effort to convince readers of his views, he seems to have invented several scientists, whom he both quoted and impersonated. One of them, introduced as “the great French naturalist Alphonse Leon Grimaldi, F.R.S., F.G.S., M.O.S., D.H. du C., M.F.A. S., M.F.A., et al.,” supposedly “wrote” about half of the book.

All this for arguments that, as we shall see, barely needed boosting. The following are 20 lessons gleaned from Pussy and Her Language, as applicable now as they were a century ago.

I’ll let you read the lessons for yourself, but here’s Clark’s dictionary of cat language:

The article also reproduces an early cat painting, clearly the predecessor of anthropomorphic paintings like “Dogs playing poker”. You may remember Louis Wain as the artist who specialized in cats, became mentally ill, and drew increasingly weird and frightening pictures of cats during the last 15 years of his life, which he spent in mental hospitals. You can see his art here.

h/t: Grania, Michael, Roger