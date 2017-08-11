Spot the bunny!

Are you bright eyed and alert this morning? If so, try out this puzzle. It’s the second of reader Gabe McNett’s “spot the. . . ” photos. He thinks this one is harder than the black snake he sent yesterday. As he says:

This eastern cottontail (Sylvilagus floridanus) I’d rate as difficult. I see these all the time at my field site, but sometimes they even startle me. Often they sit tight until I’m nearly upon them.

Can you spot it? I’ll put up the reveal at 10 am Chicago time. Click to enlarge (you’ll have to if you want to see it).