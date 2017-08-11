Salon disses dismisses Google memo as “biological determinism” that can “slip into eugenicist doctrines”

I’ve reread the infamous Google memo by James Damore, and my opinion is about the same: it’s a mixed bag insofar as it makes some weak biological/evolutionary claims about male versus female preferences, and it could have used some citations (but of course there’s lots of literature to cherry-pick, and that would have made it into a paper, not a memo). Damore seems to take observed sex differences in “neuroticism” to argue, implicitly or explicitly, that differences in psychology or ability are biological differences instilled in our ancestors by natural selection. He doesn’t consider that some part of these differences, or even most of them, could be cultural—due to socialization—and therefore should not be taken as “evolutionarily hardwired”. And even “evolutionary hardwired” differences can be susceptible to cultural change. Further, Damore’s argument that these differences are “universal and therefore genetic” is not only a priori illogical (nearly everybody in the world is religious, but does that mean we have a gene for it?), but I even doubt that every society has been surveyed to show the universality of sex differences in psychology, preference, or ability.
That said, I think the memo makes points worth considering, has been grossly misrepresented by people who attacked it, and likely led to Damore’s firing simply because he violated the Regressive Leftist dictum that there are no biological, or even existing, psychological differences between men and women, and therefore differential representation must be due to sexist bias leading to failure to hire or promote. But, as I’ve said, there are three reasons for disproportionate representation: different abilities, different interests, and unequal opportunity (sexism, cultural expections, socialization, etc.). The simple observation of gender disproportionality doesn’t single out only one of these factors as responsible, especially given we know that there are, on average, psychological differences (whatever their cause) between men and women that could lead to difference for preferences in what they want to do.
What Damore was trying to say, I think, was not to indict women as having lower abilities in tech professions, but to suggest that the culture of tech is such that it leads women to be less interested in the field. Nor did he deny the existence of sexism. He was making points for discussion that were considered taboo, and therefore he was fired. After all, he did say that he favored diversity, but suggested that present ways of achieving it may be less than optimal if it reflects more than sexism. And he suggested ways to increase diversity. At the very least, Google’s employees could have discussed his ideas, some of which have considerable merit (see this article by Scott Alexander for a reasoned discussion of differential average preferences). But Google was subject to an anti-Damore campaign, their managers seem amenable to ideas of the Regressive Left, and so they let Damore go. Damore was shamed and fired simply for expressing an opinion worthy of consideration. This is the demonization by the Regressive Left that we’ve come to recognize.
Yesterday I posted about a Slate article written by a woman physicist who thought that Damore’s argument showed that the very structure of science was unreliable, and played into right-wing tropes, so that science itself was responsible for discrimination against minorities. You would have expected such a piece in the truly regressive Salon, but not in Slate, and not by a scientist! Well, a Salon article appeared on Tuesday, and it basically makes the same claim: the Google document cites pseudoscience that justifies sexism, and is one more bad example of “biological determinism” used to buttress the status quo. (Never mind that Damore says he favors gender diversity in the workplace, but thinks there are better ways to achieve it—ways that recognize differences in psychology between men and women. Note again that he does not say that women are less able than men to do the work at Google.)
The Salon article is “The ugly pseudoscientific history behind that sexist Google manifesto“, and is by Keith A. Spencer, a Salon writer whose scientific training appears to be a B.A. in astrophysics/English at Oberlin (double major) and then subsequent work in the humanities and writing ever since (he also has a master’s degree in literary and cultural studies from Carnegie Mellon). Although I’m not a credentials mongerer, perhaps Spencer’s lack of biological training is shown in the way he refutes Damore’s “pseudoscience”: his refutation relies on a single book published in 1984: Not in Our Genes, by Richard Lewontin, Steven Rose, and Leon Kamin (henceforth LRK). I am well familiar with that book, as the first author was my Ph.D. supervisor, and I have to note two things. First, The book not a dispassionate review of the literature: the authors wrote it because they were committed to dispelling biological determinism, and were certainly diehard opponents of evolutionary psychology. You cannot count on that book to be an object review of the literature, as it’s a polemic. It should not have been used by Spencer as an authoritative refutation of gender differences.
Second, the book is outdated. It is 33 years old now, and a considerable literature has accumulated since then. Not one thing is cited from that literature save in support of the absence of two sexes (see below)—Spencer just emits quote after quote from that book. And he uses it to refute three assertions that, he claims, Damore makes—at least implicitly:
Men are better at certain fields like engineering. He quotes LRK’s argument there are no differences between the sexes in various tests on things like reading, vocabulary, and so on. Now I’m not familiar with the literature on differential abilities on the job, but there are certainly extensive data about sex differences seen on tests of spatial abilities, verbal and reading skills, and so on. And that data shows that there are differences, whatever the cause. Pity that Spencer didn’t look this up, but he had to crank out that ideological piece for Salon quite quickly.
Spencer also notes that sex differences could well be based on socialization and not genetics. That is true, and it’s a point I make above, having noted yesterday that to equalize the playing field, we must make sure that young boys and girls aren’t told that they are better suited for one thing or another, or pushed toward one type of behavior or another, or directed to different studies. That said, I think there’s no doubt that some of these differences are manifest before infants can even be socialized, and are also seen in other primates. This is clearly the case for sexual behavior, for instance. The reason men are more promiscuous and females more choosy is at least in part based on evolution.
Hormones make us who we are. Again, to refute this, Spencer exclusively cites the polemic LRK book, but he’s not successful. What he says is this:
Another of Damore’s persistent claims is that the “biological differences” between men and women “have clear biological causes and links to prenatal testosterone.” This myth, too, has been debunked.
“Insofar as sex differences are determined by hormones, they are not a consequence of the activities of uniquely male or female hormones, but rather probably of fluctuating differences in the ratios of these hormones and their interactions with target organs,” Lewontin, Rose and Kamin write. In other words: there isn’t hard science that shows that “testosterone = drive for leadership.”
But this is weaselly. Yes, both men and women have estrogen and testosterone, but the balance between these hormones has substantial effects on secondary sex characteristics, including appearance, aggressiveness, and other behaviors. There is certainly hard science showing that “testosterone titer is correlated with aggressiveness”, and, seriously, does Spencer think that aggressiveness has nothing to do with drive for status or control?
Note, though, how LRK weasel on this well known result, attributing it not to hormones but to their “fluctuating ratio” and “their interactions with target organs.” That does not refute the claim that hormones cause differences in behavior, and we know that injecting biological women with testosterone makes them exhibit more “masculine” secondary traits and behaviors, while the opposite holds with men having low testosterone. To deny that hormones have nothing to do with behavior shows a deep desire to avoid reality in favor of ideology.
Career choices prove biological difference. Spencer attacks Damore’s claim that the innateness of biological differences is proved by the fact that different professions are differentially “gendered” in different places (i.e., LRK note that there were relatively far more physicians in the Soviet Union). That certainly shows that social factors can affect these proportions, but it doesn’t say that there’s no biological underpinnings to them. After all, we know well that sociality can overcome evolution; if it couldn’t, we wouldn’t have people choosing not to have kids. But what Damore is claiming is that given equal opportunity, psychological differences and (to a lesser extent) differential ability may still lead to disproportionate outcomes in the gender composition of professions.
Spencer, however, is correct in saying that universality says almost nothing about genetic determinism of a trait (though it doesn’t say nothing: virtually all humans have two legs and sleep, and that’s certainly coded in our genes), and Damore should have stayed away from that.
In the end, though Spencer places the Google memo in “the dark history of biological determinism”, lumping Damore in with early racists, with sexists, and with transphobics. (Spencer asserts that “the mere idea of two sexes may be a myth”, which is deeply misleading, for the supporting evidence he gives is the usual argument about the presence of intersexual individuals or other “intermediate cases.” Yet these constitute a very, very small percentage of all humans. Those intermediates occur in flies, too, and also at a low frequency, but no geneticist says that “the idea that there are two sexes of fruit flies is a myth.”)
In his last paragraph Spencer goes Full Weasel: hastening to assure us that Damore is not advocating eugenics (what? it’s not even relevant to his memo!), but his arguments might lead to it:
Damore doesn’t go as far as to advocate for eugenics, to his credit; he argues that men and women have differences that need to be respected, and rather doesn’t say men are “superior” — even if in his estimation, men are predisposed to be traditionally successful by our current social metric. Still, biologically deterministic arguments like his can easily slip into eugenicist doctrines of yore.
The last sentence is simply a “Chicken Little” way to dismiss Damore’s arguments without engaging them. “We can’t discuss this because it could slip into eugenics.” That would be laughable if we didn’t have someone using that argument to stifle discussion about how to achieve diversity.
I conclude that Spencer’s article is misguided, for it is a Regressive Leftist piece that relies on a single outdated polemic to make its case. If Spencer wanted to refute Damore’s arguments, he should have done a bit more research. But regardless, unless there’s something I don’t know about Damore’s other activities at Google, it remains shameful that he was fired for writing this memo.
The current idiom on the Ctrl-Left seems to be that any prejudice or bias is racism, so there really isn’t a slippery slope. The person who uses the term “undermanned” or thinks Asian women are bad drivers is already stoking the fire in the ovens. Salon is just providing the kindling for the auto-de-fé.
I guess I am getting very tired of the simplistic thinking I see in our public discourse. It is now becoming apparent that our genes basically interact with our environment to help shape our responses. So the old question of Nature or Nurture? is a poor one, because it is nature and nurture.
There seems to be an epidemic of simplistic thing, claiming there are simple solutions for complex problems. Would that that were true but wishful thinking aside, can we just take a considered approach from time to time, just to refresh everyone?
The issue is not that that Google engineer help opinions, but that he felt empowered to write a memo about it. “Hey, gang, I don’t have any special expertise about this and it has nothing to do with my work here, but here are some of my profound thoughts on irrelevant topics for you to waste your time upon.” Maybe that should be a firable offense.
He had done a lot more research than the people who fired him. Also, “it is nature AND nurture” is meaningless; the question is “what is the proportion of variation that is due to variation in genes versus variation in environment.” Nearly all of us have two arms save for some environmental mishaps, but are you going to say, “hey, arm number is both nature AND nurture.” The notion that the truth is somewhere in the middle when two factors influence a trait is itself simplistic thinking. The notion of heritability is an attempt to partition out nature and nurture.
It seems to me the engineer’s approach WAS considered, and Google’s firing him was simply reactionary. When the firer knows less than the writer, then there’s trouble.
OK, you’re tired of simplistic thinking, but then you engage in it yourself.
How are the topics addressed in the memo irrelevant to the thesis of Google being an ideological echo chamber? They’re directly relevant.
Also, he does have special expertise in the subject including a background in biology. I’m not sure if it’s a PhD or not.
Finally, why do you have a problem with the fact that he felt “empowered” to get his thoughts out?
The memo is here, have you read it?
https://diversitymemo.com
And he WAS empowered to write such memos. Google encourages such stuff, as long as it toes the line. There’s a lot on the other thread about this, especially from Diana.
I don’t think it was the content of the memo that got Damore fired, I think it was the disruption that it caused. When the CEO has to interrupt his vacation to deal with the situation, you can bet the disrupter’s days are numbered.
But if the content of the memo caused the disruption…?
I suspect that Google’s senior leadership team knows more about the origin and distribution of the memo than anyone. And like any corporate SLT, they won’t like employees at any level people turning into company critics, particularly publicly. Has nothing to do with free speech too, if they think what he said will cause the company problems that’s it. A company can fire you for a bumper sticker they don’t like in their parking lot. I don’t see much difference here.
Dear PCC(E),
You have some double text in your article, from “Although” to “gender differences by Spencer.”
Yes, I’ve fixed that.
All the details aren’t in, and may well not be, unless Damore reveals his employee history with Google. This didn’t happen in a vacuum.
Aside from observable behaviors, the immediate screeching from the Ctrl-Left and the weird silence except in the company of right wing sites of Damore, I would like to see what is on those forums at Google. That would explain much as well. Anyway the dance continues, unfortunately some are slam dancing to a waltz.
Yeah, I agree this didn’t happen in a vacuum. The fact that he lied on his LinkedIn profile about having a Systems Biology PhD from Harvard makes me believe that he might not have been a stellar employee overall. His recent Twitter activity also doesn’t make him look like much of a team player either (something I assume is important at Google).
The problems with culture is it’s populated with humans. 😉
From the post:
He was making points for discussion that were considered taboo, and therefore he was fired.
I’ve got to be skeptical of this interpretation, and I think you are right. Google is probably well aware of legal consequences of firing someone simply to bow to the whims of the ‘ctrl-left’. What if he was a disruptive employee, and this was just the final straw?
For a very full discussion of the scientific State-of-the-art relating to the content of the memo, see https://heterodoxacademy.org/2017/08/10/the-google-memo-what-does-the-research-say-about-gender-differences/
You can also find a conversation between Damore and the ubiquitous Jordan Peterson on YouTube (for those of you who don’t know, Peterson faced similar tribulations as an academic when he came out in opposition to Canada’s daft gender nomenclature law, which criminalises the refusal to address somebody with their preferred gender pronouns).
As I said in a comment yesterday, Damore’s argument seems to be broadly supported by the existing science (the Scott Alexander piece that Jerry mentions is also a good summary), but there remains the question of why he did it. He says in his conversation with Peterson that he loves Google, and that he was a highly rated employee, so it could simply be that he was trying to contribute to its improvement. In any case, I suspect he won’t be short of job offers, not to mention media coverage.
Either way, he also suggests in the Peterson interview that some of Google’s affirmative action practices are close to crossing the line of legality.
Sorry, that should have been “By the way…” – voice recognition is not yet perfect.
I expect he’ll do fine with some start up. I don’t know that a major corporation concerned about its PR will take him on, what with his propensity to circulate his evolutionary psychology musings about the differences between men and women to other employees. Too bad he didn’t finish his PhD so he could have landed an academic job in a psychology department where such musings are more appropriate. Even then he had better wait until he has tenure before arguing his female colleagues are prone to neurosis.
Lord knows we don’t want people in the business world musing about things. Musing should definitely be a firing offense, especially in tech.
I am talking about the way the corporate world is, not how some might wish it would be.
You are saying that because something is the way it is, it’s therefore right. You are making the ecological fallacy the writer was accused of.
While “the culture of tech is such that it leads women to be less interested in the field”, there is no need for this culture. It was not there at the start of tech but arose later. There was an article about this a while back which I am trying to find and will post it if/when I find this.
I was a programmer from 1977-79 – writing COBOL for “Big Iron” (IBM System 370). Back then, the nerd-bro culture which subsequently infected tech did not exist. Somewhere from 30% to 40% of the programmers were women. The original computer was a human being – usually women, sometimes African American (see/read Hidden Figures). They carried out calculations of artillery trajectories for the military. They were the users of the first computers which they programmed quite literally by hard wiring them with patch cords.
The article that I remember seeing said the nerd-bro culture arose with the advent of the personal computer. The most important one was the TRS-80 from Tandy Radio Shack which came out in 1977.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TRS-80
Soon, many nerd boys were locked in their bedrooms playing with their computers. They came to dominate tech bringing with their ignorance of everything else, their fear of women and their inability to deal with them. There is no need for this culture and tech would be better off without it.
One field to look at is accounting. If you can do accounting, you can code. In the 1960s, there were the Big 8 public accounting firms. Only one would hire women. Today, they are down to the Big 4 public accounting firms (through mergers, the collapse of Arthur Andersen). Over 50% of the new hires by these firms are women. I believe that today over 60% of those sitting for the CPA exam are women.
What is going on is a change in culture. It is not that women were incapable of doing the work, but the culture of the profession kept them out.
Damore’s memo demonstrates remarkable ignorance and a complete lack of historical perspective. He should look at himself and his assumptions. Look at where his field has been and where it needs to go. He needs to grow up and toss aside his grossly inaccurate view of women.
Who knows, if he actually treats women as human beings, maybe he will finally get laid.
Of course this fails to account for why many nerd girls weren’t locked in their bedrooms playing with their computers.
To add to the discussion: a good paper in Quillette, by Heather Heying, a professor of evolutionary biology at The Evergreen State College: Should We “Stop Equating ‘Science’ With Truth”?. Her conclusion: Perhaps we should, in the spirit of inquiry and logic and the values of the Enlightenment, focus on understanding what is true, rather than throwing temper tantrums because we don’t like what’s true. Then we can begin to disentangle societal gender roles from the rule book of evolutionary sex differences that gave rise to them. Because the deepest truth is that those roles have an ancient and important meaning, which is now desperately out of date.
I didn’t realize immediatly Evergreen College is, well, THE Evergreen College, and she is the wife of Bret Weinstein. I never had a memory for names…
I have to think a little bit of that statement – it’s not what you say but how you say it, comes into view here. It can also be the venue you say it in. I just don’t like the venue that Danmore decided to present his ideas. In the perfect world that does not exist anywhere, this company critique and criticism might be fine. But since that world does not exist we have other avenues to present our views, particularly within the company we work for. Maybe in any number of college classes and venues it would be great.
At google, they are currently undergoing an investigation of accusations concerning sexual harassment. Maybe a big open air discussion of work environment hostility is not what the doctor ordered. It really does not matter how right or wrong Danmore may be, that is all open for discussion, but the way he did it was in error and the company let him know it.
Even David Brooks sees the issues clearly. He has a very good piece. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/11/opinion/sundar-pichai-google-memo-diversity.html
Relying on a single source is bad regardless of what is being done – except the occasionally review of the same one source.