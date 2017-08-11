More on Google: Peter Singer and David Brooks

This will be the last I write about the Google memo for a while, as I suspect we’re getting weary of the fracas. But readers recommended two pieces, and they’re worth reading. The first is a summary of research on gender differences published at the Heterodox Academy, and I’ve put it (and its summary) as an addendum at the top of the last post. The second is a piece at Quillette by Heather Heying (an Evergreen State biology professor, wife of Bret Weinstein, and currently demonized along with him); it’s about the evolutionary psychology of gender differences with respect to the Google memo, and it’s called “Should we ‘stop equating science with truth‘”. Heather’s answer is “no!”

I’ll add two pieces here. The first is by renowned moral philosopher Peter Singer, in New York’s Daily News, of all places. Singer has been an advocate for affirmative action, but he’s not so sure that Google needs it. In Singer’s piece, “Why Google was wrong: Did James Damore really deserved to be fired for what he wrote?” (Singer’s answer is “no”), he deals with both the causes of the gender imbalance and the ethicality of firing Damore:

Singer on affirmative action at Google:

Google is rightly troubled by the fact that its workforce is largely male. Sexism in many areas of employment is well-documented. Employers should be alert to the possibility that they are discriminating against women, and should take steps to prevent such discrimination. Some orchestras now conduct blind auditions — the musician plays from behind a screen, so that those making the appointment do not know if they are listening to a man or a woman. That has led to a dramatic increase in the number of women in orchestras. More businesses should look at the possibilities of similarly blinding themselves, when hiring, to the gender of applicants. But once such anti-discrimination measures have been taken, to the greatest extent feasible, does the fact that a workforce in a particular industry is predominantly male prove that there has been discrimination? Not if the kind of work on offer is likely to be attractive to more men than to women. If the view Damore defends is right, that will be true of software engineering. If it is, then moving beyond the avoidance of discrimination in hiring and promotion to a policy of giving preference to women over men would be questionable. That is not to say that it would be impossible to justify. For example, In some professions, having female role models is important, and a valid reason for giving preference to women, when there are otherwise equally qualified candidates. There may also be other reasons, specific to different industries and professions, for thinking it desirable to have a more even balance of men and women. But the case would need to be made for this in the particular area of employment in which such a policy was suggested.

And on Damore’s firing:

Why then was he fired? Pichai, Google’s CEO, says that “To suggest a group of our colleagues have traits that make them less biologically suited to that work is offensive and not OK.” But Damore explicitly, and more than once, made it clear that he was not reducing individuals to a group, and so was not saying that all — or even, necessarily, any — women employed by Google as software engineers are less biologically suited to their work than men. Google is a very selective employer, and so it is highly probable that Google’s selection processes have led to Google employing women who are, in specific traits, uncharacteristic of women as a whole. The target of Damore’s memo was the idea that we should expect women to make up half the software engineering workforce, and that Google should take measures directed towards achieving that outcome. Pichai also quotes Google’s Code of Conduct, which expects “each Googler to do their utmost to create a workplace culture that is free of harassment, intimidation, bias and unlawful discrimination.” Damore’s memo did not harass or intimidate anyone, and in a society that protects freedom of expression, there was nothing unlawful about it. Was it biased? To show that it was, it would need to be demonstrated that Damore was biased in selecting certain scientific studies that supported his view while disregarding others that went against it. Perhaps that case could — and should — be made, but to do so would take some time and research. In any case, Pichai does not attempt, in even the most cursory way, to make it. Ironically, what Pichai has done, in firing Damore, is precisely contrary to the passage that he quotes. He has created a workplace culture in which those with opinions like Damore’s will be intimidated into remaining silent.

Those who say “A company has the right to fire anyway they want” may be technically correct, but they may not be ethically correct, and firing Damore has not, I think, been to Google’s advantage.

*******

I’m not always a fan of David Brooks, but I do like his piece in today’s New York Times, “Sundar Pichai should resign as Google’s C.E.O.” It’s especially useful because the NYT has lately shown signs of becoming more regressive itself. Brooks rates the players, saying that the memo’s author, Damore, was right to some extent about evolved differences (I’m not as certain as Brooks), but that those who were offended by it should also be considered:

We should all have a lot of sympathy for the second group of actors in this drama, the women in tech who felt the memo made their lives harder. Picture yourself in a hostile male-dominated environment, getting interrupted at meetings, being ignored, having your abilities doubted, and along comes some guy arguing that women are on average less status hungry and more vulnerable to stress. Of course you’d object. What we have is a legitimate tension. Damore is describing a truth on one level; his sensible critics are describing a different truth, one that exists on another level. He is championing scientific research; they are championing gender equality. It takes a little subtlety to harmonize these strands, but it’s doable.

Google’s diversity officer, Danielle Brown, comes in for a drubbing, with Brooks saying that she practices “ideology obliterating reason.” And Brooks faults the media (I’d add bloggers to that) for their pervasive mischaracterization of what the memo says, arguing that they showed “a rare and comforting sense of moral certainty when they are purging an evil person who has violated one of their sacred taboos.” Indeed, for Damore’s firing is the best example I know of someone being made to suffer for questioning policies that should be questioned, but aren’t because even asking such questions is off limits. But Brooks reserves his greatest rancor for the Google C.E.O.:

Which brings us to Pichai, the supposed grown-up in the room. He could have wrestled with the tension between population-level research and individual experience. He could have stood up for the free flow of information. Instead he joined the mob. He fired Damore and wrote, “To suggest a group of our colleagues have traits that make them less biologically suited to that work is offensive and not O.K.” That is a blatantly dishonest characterization of the memo. Damore wrote nothing like that about his Google colleagues. Either Pichai is unprepared to understand the research (unlikely), is not capable of handling complex data flows (a bad trait in a C.E.O.) or was simply too afraid to stand up to a mob. Regardless which weakness applies, this episode suggests he should seek a nonleadership position. We are at a moment when mobs on the left and the right ignore evidence and destroy scapegoats. That’s when we need good leaders most.

Pichai took the coward’s way out.