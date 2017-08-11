Friday: Hili dialogue

OMG, is it Friday again? Indeed it is: Friday, August 11, 2017, and National Panini Day. But. . . .CARBS! Curiously, though, it’s simultaneously National Raspberry Bombe Day, and I don’t even know what that is—except that it has carbs and is therefore poison. And it’s Mountain Day in Japan, celebrating all Hills of Size. One of my dreams, which I’m sure will never be fulfilled, is to go to the mountainous part of Japan in winter and stay in an onsen hotel, soaking in hot springs while surrounded by snow, and then donning a robe and having a wonderful meal with sake.

The Google Doodle today (click on screenshot to go to it) is an animated and extremely interactive animation that celebrates the introduction of “the break” invented on this date in 1973 by an innovative New York DJ named Kool Herc. You can play your own hip hop by choosing records and mixing them in various ways. I’m not a big hip hop fan, but try it out if you are.

On this day in 1858, the Eiger, a mountain in the Swiss Alps, was climbed for the first time by Charles Barrington, Christian Almer and Peter Bohren. They climbed not the North Face–the treacherous “white spider” of mountaineering fame (first climbed in 1938), but the west flank. On this day in 1929, Babe Ruth became the first baseball player to hit 500 home runs in his career, poling a four-bagger in Cleveland. You may not know that the actress Hedy Lamarr, who became famous for her nude and erotic scene in the movie “Ecstasy” (1933) was also an accomplished amateur inventor, but on this day in 1942, she and a composer friend, George Anthell, got a patent for what Wikipedia describes as “a Frequency-hopping spread spectrum communication system that later became the basis for modern technologies in wireless telephones and Wi-Fi.” It’s a signal that cannot be jammed. On August 11, 1965, a black man was arrested in Los Angeles for suspicion of drunk driving. An argument with the police turned into a fight, and that became six days of widespread rioting and looting as the black community was in an uproar over accusations of police brutality. These are the famous “Watts riots” that I remember well.

And on this day in 1984, Ronald Reagan, preparing to make his weekly radio address on NPR, made the famous “We begin bombing in five minutes” sound check. While it wasn’t broadcast, it was immediately reported by the media. What he really said was this:

“My fellow Americans, I’m pleased to tell you today that I’ve signed legislation that will outlaw Russia forever. We begin bombing in five minutes.”

The joke was apparently a parody of the opening line of a speech he gave that day allowing religious groups to meet in public schools: “My fellow Americans, I’m pleased to tell you that today I signed legislation that will allow student religious groups to begin enjoying a right they’ve too long been denied — the freedom to meet in public high schools during nonschool hours, just as other student groups are allowed to do.” But the report caused a huge fracas, and the Soviet Army in the eastern part of the country was even put on alert for half an hour. People were appalled that Reagan would joke about bombing the Russians.

Notables born on this day include “the Great Agnostic” Robert G. Ingersoll (1833), Jerry Falwell (exactly 100 years later, which was ironic), Steve Wozniak (1950), and Hulk Hogan (1953). Those who died on this day include painter Hans Memling (1494), and Shakespeare’s only son with Anne Hathaway, Hamnet Shakespeare (1596; he died at eleven). I didn’t even know that Shakespeare had kids, but Hamnet in fact also had a fraternal twin sister, Judith, who died at 77 after having three children, all of whom died without issue. Shakespeare, then, had no direct descendants. But his sister, Joan Hart, produced descendants who are still alive, so perhaps there are still some Shakespearian genes floating around (he and his sister shared half a genome, and his sister’s kids would have a quarter of Shakespeare’s genome, which would be diluted as the descendants reproduced).

Also born on this day were Andrew Carnegie (1919), Edith Warton (1937), Jackson Pollock (1956), Galen Rowell (2002) and Robin Williams (2014). Galen Rowell was both a mountaineer and a photographer, and I greatly admired his writing and work. His book about a failed K2 expedition, In the Throne Room of the Mountain Gods, is a classic, full of great writing and fantastic photography. Rowell, only 62, was killed in a light plane crash while returning to his home in Bishop, California. Here are two of his photos; the first—showing a rainbow over the Potala, the Dalai Lama’s former palace in Lhasa, Tibet—is surely his most famous photo, but there were many great ones. These were taken in the days of Kodachrome and non-digital cameras:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is quoting Owl from Winnie the Pooh:

Hili: Undoubtedly. A: What? Hili: Absolutely. A: You have been reading Winnie the Pooh again.

In Polish:

Hili: Niewątpliwie.

Ja: Co?

Hili: Absolutnie.

Ja: Znowu czytałaś “Kubusia Puchatka”.