You won’t believe this girl’s amazing memory!

Yes, it’s clickbait; I like to do that sometimes even though it doesn’t work on this site. At any rate, here are two videos from the Steve Harvey program showing a girl (or woman; I don’t know at what age the name is supposed to change) performing a fantastic feat of memory. Steve shuffles a deck of cards, she goes through them in 17 second and memorizes them all in order. Then Steve deals seven cards alternately and face down to three other people, for a total of 21, with her watching, and he keeps the other 31. She then answers correctly “How many aces have been dealt out”, and proceeds to identify any card that the three people have in front of them, as well as naming the remaining 31 in order.
I find this absolutely unbelievable. It is not a trick. And it means she doesn’t just memorize the cards in order, but has to keep track of their placement in front of other people, and also know things like “how many aces have been dealt” instantly. That’s far more than just memorizing the order of the cards. I can’t fathom how anybody, regardless of their neuronal wiring, can do this, but it appears to be real. Watch for yourself.
Her name is Katherine He, she has a Facebook page, and she’s not even the best memory champ in the U.S. (though she’s the best under 18).
They’re normally accompanied by pictures of boobs, Jerry. You’ve got a lot to learn if you’re to become an Internet Milljunaire.
You’re right it’s not a trick, but it is a trick (sort of).
She splits a journey she makes regularly into 52 different places along that journey.
She only ever has to do that once.
She associates each card with 52 different distinct objects meaningful to her and that reminds her of a particular card.
She also only ever has to ever do this once.
When she looks through a deck of cards she walks through the journey in her head positioning the unusual object at that position in the journey.
When recalling the cards, she is recalling the journey and “converting” it to a card.
With a little practice almost anyone can become fairly quick at this.
She is obviously extremely well practiced at this.
I doubt that anyone can even get close to this, and she’s taken a variety of memory tests in the contests she won. I don’t care how she does it; it still shows an amazing memory. Besides, she was able to answer the question about aces instantly, and that doesn’t jibe with how you said she did it (at least, I don’t think so).
No, it doesn’t show amazing (biological) memory, it shows amazing grasp and practice of the technique.
stooshie didn’t mention it, but there is a way of partitioning the journey and/or placing images that represent numerical markers that instantly give you the list position.
Anyone can do this with a little training. Are you kidding me? If you can do it, you should be very rich.
Looks interesting. I would watch it if I could stand the sight of Steve Harvey
This feat is nothing new and many people can do it (myself included) albeit not as quickly. ANYBODY can learn the technique and it has nothing to do with increased memory capacity of this individual.
I taught my 7 year old daughter to do this with half a deck in less than a week. Honestly, anybody can do this if they want to.
(Not in 17 seconds, mind you – that’s a matter of lots and lots of practice to speed it up. Once memorized however, the rest is easy. Your first deck might take you 20 minutes to memorize, but a reasonable amount of practice will drop that time down pretty quickly. Are you sure it was 17 seconds though? That’s on par with the current world record speed of 16.96 seconds.)
Read science journalist Joshua Foer’s “Moonwalking with Einstein” for a fun introduction to the world of memory sports.
And yes, memory competitors have had their brains studied/tested and their basic memory capacities are no different than that of anybody else. It’s all technique.
I was on a six month retreat once quite intense and no talking and I ended up with an eidetic memory-that is I could be shown a page of text for a few seconds and then be able to read it off from the image in my head.That ability faded over a few weeks. My current view of that is that it is not so much trying to cram stuff in but to leave quiet space for it to register.Relaxed attention. Never tried, as the video shows, to categorise images shown sequentially into separate piles etc. I’ve since met a couple of people who had eidetic memory in childhood but it slowly faded.