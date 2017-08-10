Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Thursday, August 10, 2017. On the personal front, my hand and shoulder injuries are healing very well, thanks to some excellent physical therapists as well as my own diligence at home exercises, which I perform religiously diligently. And my beloved duck Honey is still with me, though she’s getting finicky: she will no longer eat peas, but only corn and freeze-dried grubs. Yesterday afternoon, when I was the way to the hospital for therapy, Honey jumped out of the pond and started waddling after me! I felt so guilty at leaving her without food that rather than going home after treatment, I went back to the pond and gave her some dinner.

It’s also National S’Mores Day, celebrating a treat I’m pretty sure is endemic to the U.S. If you’re not an American, but have these in your land, weigh in below:

On this day in 1519, Ferdinand Magellan, his men, and five five ships left Seville, Spain to sail around the world (they went downriver to the sea). Although Magellan is often said to be the first person to circumnavigate the globe, he didn’t really make it, for he was killed in a battle with Philippine natives on April 17, 1521. He was about 41. The second highest officer, Juan Sebastián Elcano, took over and completed the circumnavigation.

More ship-related news: on this day in 1628, the Swedish warship Vasa sank in Stockholm harbor immediately after beginning her first voyage (a gust of wind caused her to tilt, and water flooded the ship through the gunports). Total distance sailed: 1300 meters. The ship, in good condition, was raised and restored in 1961, and now sits in Stockholm’s Vasa Museum, an enormously popular tourist destination. Here’s the view of the Vasa‘s port side:

On this day in 1793, the Musée du Louvre was officially opened in Paris. Finally, August 10, 2003 was a scorcher in the UK, with the temperature attaining the highest value ever recorded in the UK: a hair-curling 38.5 °C (101.3 °F) in Kent. It was the first time the United Kingdom ever recorded a temperature over 100 °F (38 °C), and, as I recall, lots of people died as they weren’t used to such heat, and air conditioning was not as common as in the U.S. (We occasionally get temperatures this high in Chicago, and the southwest U.S. gets them for days on end every summer.) If you’re a Brit, give us your remembrances of that day.

It is not a banner day for birthdays and deathdays. Notable people born on August 10 include Herbert Hoover (1874), Rosanna Arquette (1959), and Indian “Bandit Queen” Phoolan Devi (1963, assassinated 2001). Those who died on this day include Rin Tin Tin (a movie d*g, who died in 1932 at the ripe old age of 14), and Robert Goddard (1945).

“Rinty”, as the German Shepherd was called, was rescued as a puppy on a battlefield in World War I (he was part of a litter of puppies in a German battle-dog kennel), made his way to Los Angeles with his rescuer, and eventually wound up in the movies, where he became a huge international star. He sometimes played a wolf rather than a d*g, for, as we know, being canine is only a social construct with “dog” just one point on the continuous canid spectrum. Here’s Rinty (front and center) with the 135th Aero squadron shortly after he was rescued (he also had a sister named Nanette):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili, as usual, has to be right.

Hili: I think there is a raven over there. A: Ravens are bigger. Hili: So it may be a little raven.

In Polish:

Hili: Mam wrażenie, że tam jest kruk.

Ja: Kruki są większe.

Hili: To może być mały kruk.

Our own Matthew Cobb just attended SciFoo, a science “camp” (actually a conference) run for a few days by Google and other sponsors at the Googleplex facility in Mountain View, California. Matthew went to San Francisco afterwards, and here’s a video of a cable car ride filmed and posted by Stephen Curry, a professor of structural biology at Imperial College London, who also writes for the Guardian. Matthew is wearing the green fleece and blue backpack, Curry the straw hat:

Reader Mel sent me this lovely “meme” (the only good use for the word). I would have added, “Science: It answers questions.”

Mel also directed me to the Canadian memes Google image search page, where there are lots of funny memes about Canada and Canadians. Almost none of them are nasty, for there’s not much to dislike about Canada and its super polite people. Here’s one I liked: