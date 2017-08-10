Spot the black rat snake!

Reader Gabe McNett sent me two really good “spot the photos”, along with reveals. I’ll put one up today. Here’s his notes (I’ve eliminated the clues):

A black rat snake (Pantherophis obsoletus). I spotted this beauty while returning from a field site. I’d rate this one as relatively easy.

Black rat snakes are common and I always enjoy seeing them, but I admit it can always be a little surprising to spot them in the field because of their size (up to 6 feet). Nevertheless, they’re harmless. I tried to get a closer picture, but it took off before I was able to do so.

Is it easy? You tell me. Reveal at 4 pm Chicago time. Click photo to enlarge:

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on August 10, 2017 at 2:30 pm

3 Comments

  1. GBJames
    Posted August 10, 2017 at 2:37 pm | Permalink

    I think I see it.

    Reply
  2. W.Benson
    Posted August 10, 2017 at 2:37 pm | Permalink

    Climbing low on trunk of big white oak (?) at left of foto?

    Reply
  3. David Coxill
    Posted August 10, 2017 at 2:47 pm | Permalink

    I think it is on the big tree on the right ,down near the bottom.

    Reply

