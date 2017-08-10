Spot the black rat snake!

Reader Gabe McNett sent me two really good “spot the photos”, along with reveals. I’ll put one up today. Here’s his notes (I’ve eliminated the clues):

A black rat snake (Pantherophis obsoletus). I spotted this beauty while returning from a field site. I’d rate this one as relatively easy.

Black rat snakes are common and I always enjoy seeing them, but I admit it can always be a little surprising to spot them in the field because of their size (up to 6 feet). Nevertheless, they’re harmless. I tried to get a closer picture, but it took off before I was able to do so.