Readers’ wildlife photographs (and videos)

Stephen Barnard is making videos, and graces us with two of them that show hummingbirds in slow motion. Be sure to watch them full screen by clicking on the word “vimeo” at lower right. Stephen’s descriptions are indented:

Rufous Hummingbirds (Selasphorus rufus) in slow motion. This time of year the hummers migrate through here. I get dozens at the feeders.

And air-to-air combat:

I’m fooling around with this trying to get the right camera parameters and waiting for good light. There’s a lot of smoke from forest fires that makes the light a little weird.

And four photos from Tanzania by John Conoboy:

We passed by a cackle (or clan) of hyenas several times. They were right alongside the road near a water hole. This female, who was obviously nursing, seemed to be in some distress. She moved slowly and tentatively as if in pain. This is a spotted hyena (Crocuta crocuta).

Warthogs (Phacochoerus africanus) were quite common. This one looked like it was saying grace before having lunch. I thought at first that it might not be able to reach the grass easily while standing on all fours, but there were other warthogs that had no trouble eating while standing. We also saw an antelope assume a similar pose in order to drink out of a

water hole.

The Vervet (Cercopithecus aethiops) was very common, especially around areas where people stopped to eat, as these critters are real opportunists. At one lunch stop, our guide told us not to use some of the tables as the monkeys would try to grab our food, so we went to a place he said was safer. We were just starting to eat when a vervet dropped out of a nearby tree onto the table between me and my friend Ed. It grabbed Ed’s sandwich. Ed reacted by grabbing the monkey and then decided quickly that doing so was not a good idea, so he let it make off with the loot.



I include one non-wildlife photo. In the town of Karatu near Ngorongoro Crater were several roadside stands named for Bill and Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama. The owner of the Hillary shop had predicted the outcome of the U.S. election, but apparently chose to keep his sign intact. How I wish he would have been right.