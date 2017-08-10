I’m worried about North Korea

Actually, I’m worried about the toxic combination of North Korea’s army and weapons, Kim Jong-un, and Donald Trump. The rhetoric is escalating on both sides; it’s clear that the DPRK has moved a lot faster in its nuclear and missile program than anyone anticipated; they don’t give a damn about sanctions because what unites the country is a deep hatred of the U.S. and the almost certain knowledge that they’ll be attacked by the U.S.; Kim Jong-un seems unstable (though canny), and Donald Trump is neither stable nor canny.

After Vietnam, I never thought I’d see a major war in my lifetime involving the U.S., and I never thought I’d see nuclear weapons used at all. Although I worried about terrorists getting hold of nukes, that seemed unlikely, and a single explosion, horrible as it is, isn’t a war.

Now I’m trying to think about what would happen if the unthinkable did happen and Trump launched a preemptive attack on North Korea. (Kim Jong-un, liking his power and not being suicidal, is unlikely to attack first.) One certainty is that if there were such a strike, South Korea would be demolished (even if the “preemptive” strike was just a warning): greater Seoul has 25 million people and whatever happens, conventional artillery and the huge North Korean army would kill millions of them. If we get into a major war, North Korea, with all its already oppressed and impoverished citizens, would also be decimated. And with the Dear Leader dead, what would happen to the North? Would the U.S. take responsibility for helping rebuild North Korea—an unimaginably onerous enterprise?

Outside the peninsula, I’m not worried so much about North Korea attacking the U.S.: we’re far away, too big to have much of the country destroyed by the DPRK, and we have anti-missile defense systems. I’m worried more about Korean civilians, as well as those in Japan and the many Americans stationed in Japan, Guam, and South Korea. There’s also the radioactive fallout that would be distributed widely, eventually killing many more.

My own solution has been that we should do nothing: no first strikes, preemptive or otherwise, and no bellicose rhetoric. It’s inevitable that the DPRK will get both long-distance missiles and nuclear warheads to fit them, and they already have biological and chemical weapons. (Imagine a sarin attack on Seoul!) If we do nothing about it, we’ll be the situation we’ve been in for years, with China and Russia both having enough weapons to do big-time damage to the U.S., but since we have M.A.D. (mutually assured destruction), nobody wants to fire first, and we’ve avoided war. In the case of North Korea, it would be N.A.D.A.P.D (North Korea’s Assured Destruction and America’s Partial Destruction), but millions would still be killed.

So my preference is keep trying sanctions, pressure China to go harder on North Korea, have military plans in case Kim Jong-un strikes first (I’m certain these plans already exist as well as U.S. plans for a preemptive strike and total war), but otherwise refrain from attacking, for the consequences will be worse than doing nothing.

There’s one other solution: take out Kim Jong-un and hope that his successor is either less nuke-crazy, more stable, and more willing to have talks with the U.S. and South Korea.

That resolution, “decapitation”, is one of the four possible solutions considered by Mark Bowden in an excellent article in the Atlantic, “How to deal with North Korea.” None of the solutions are good, he says, but accepting North Korea as a nuclear power—my solution—is the least bad. Do read the article. Bowden, a writer and journalist (his book Black Hawk Down was a bestseller and a critically praised movie), has not been free of controversy in his career, but for this piece he interviewed lots of experts, military and civilian, and has synthesized their views into a comprehensive though depressing article.

I’ll give Bowden’s alternatives as direct quotes from his piece (indented) and then briefly summarize the downsides he gives for each one (flush left):

1. Prevention: A crushing U.S. military strike to eliminate Pyongyang’s arsenals of mass destruction, take out its leadership, and destroy its military. It would end North Korea’s standoff with the United States and South Korea, as well as the Kim dynasty, once and for all.

Downside: “Would likely trigger one of the worst mass killings in history”, including use of biological weapons, which could reach Tokyo and the U.S.; the destruction of Seoul by artillery, as we can’t take it all out (nukes may also be on mobile launchers); the overrunning of South Korea by the DPRK army; nuclear fallout from our own bombs would affect South Korea; it would be impossible to put forces in place in advance without North Korea detecting it; and we’d face the problem of dealing with a destroyed North Korea.

2. Turning the screws: A limited conventional military attack—or more likely a continuing series of such attacks—using aerial and naval assets, and possibly including narrowly targeted Special Forces operations. These would have to be punishing enough to significantly damage North Korea’s capability—but small enough to avoid being perceived as the beginning of a preventive strike. The goal would be to leave Kim Jong Un in power, but force him to abandon his pursuit of nuclear ICBMs.

Downside: There’s no guarantee at all that Kim Jong-un will perceive this as just a warning attack; the guy has a hair-trigger mentality and may well launch total war. The likelihood is that the North would respond with nuclear weapons if they have them, and at least with artillery fire on Seoul (they could destroy the entire city) and an invasion by the North Korean army.

3. Decapitation: Removing Kim and his inner circle, most likely by assassination, and replacing the leadership with a more moderate regime willing to open North Korea to the rest of the world.

Downside: It’s illegal to assassinate the head of another country, but that isn’t a big consideration, as we could claim it was done by China (who may have an interest in that) or some disaffected North Korean. The problem is getting to Dear Leader, who is surrounded by security, and thus a “decapitation” would probably need help from someone already close to him. That seems unlikely given that Kim kills off his confidantes and relatives at the merest whim, so who would want to be part of such a plot? If we used drones, they’d be easy to shoot down with the DPRK’s “robust air defenses.” Finally, can we guarantee that Kim’s successor would be any better? And would there be no retaliation?

4. Acceptance: The hardest pill to swallow—acquiescing to Kim’s developing the weapons he wants, while continuing efforts to contain his ambition.

Downside: To Bowden, this is the best solution. He also thinks it’s the most likely one, and I agree—unless Kim does something incredibly stupid. The downside is that Kim may decide to move unilaterally against the South, and if he has nuclear weapons, as Bowden asks, “Would the U.S. sacrifice Los Angeles to save Seoul?” Bowden also suggests that the North may, negotiating from strength, try to get some agreement with the South to remove U.S. troops from the peninsula—or worse.

Compared to the possibility that any of the other three strategies could lead to the death of millions, the last easily seems the best to me—and I hope to Trump. Let us hope that our “President” is sane enough, and restrained enough by his military and civilian advisors, that he wouldn’t try any of the others. At the end of his piece, Bowden is counting on the same from Kim Jong-un:

Although in late April Trump called Kim “a madman with nuclear weapons,” perhaps the most reassuring thing about pursuing the acceptance option is that Kim appears to be neither suicidal nor crazy. In the five and a half years since assuming power at age 27, he has acted with brutal efficiency to consolidate that power; the assassination of his half brother is only the most recent example. As tyrants go, he’s shown appalling natural ability. For a man who occupies a position both powerful and perilous, his moves have been nothing if not deliberate and even cruelly rational. And as the latest head of a family that has ruled for three generations, one whose primary purpose has been to survive, as a young man with a lifetime of wealth and power before him, how likely is he to wake up one morning and set fire to his world?

Do read Bowden’s piece. You’ll learn a lot, and will probably become as uneasy as I’ve been for the last week.