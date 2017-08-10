I’m worried about North Korea

Actually, I’m worried about the toxic combination of North Korea’s army and weapons, Kim Jong-un, and Donald Trump. The rhetoric is escalating on both sides; it’s clear that the DPRK has moved a lot faster in its nuclear and missile program than anyone anticipated; they don’t give a damn about sanctions because what unites the country is a deep hatred of the U.S. and the almost certain knowledge that they’ll be attacked by the U.S.; Kim Jong-un seems unstable (though canny), and Donald Trump is neither stable nor canny.
After Vietnam, I never thought I’d see a major war in my lifetime involving the U.S., and I never thought I’d see nuclear weapons used at all. Although I worried about terrorists getting hold of nukes, that seemed unlikely, and a single explosion, horrible as it is, isn’t a war.
Now I’m trying to think about what would happen if the unthinkable did happen and Trump launched a preemptive attack on North Korea. (Kim Jong-un, liking his power and not being suicidal, is unlikely to attack first.) One certainty is that if there were such a strike, South Korea would be demolished (even if the “preemptive” strike was just a warning): greater Seoul has 25 million people and whatever happens, conventional artillery and the huge North Korean army would kill millions of them. If we get into a major war, North Korea, with all its already oppressed and impoverished citizens, would also be decimated. And with the Dear Leader dead, what would happen to the North? Would the U.S. take responsibility for helping rebuild North Korea—an unimaginably onerous enterprise?
Outside the peninsula, I’m not worried so much about North Korea attacking the U.S.: we’re far away, too big to have much of the country destroyed by the DPRK, and we have anti-missile defense systems. I’m worried more about Korean civilians, as well as those in Japan and the many Americans stationed in Japan, Guam, and South Korea. There’s also the radioactive fallout that would be distributed widely, eventually killing many more.
My own solution has been that we should do nothing: no first strikes, preemptive or otherwise, and no bellicose rhetoric. It’s inevitable that the DPRK will get both long-distance missiles and nuclear warheads to fit them, and they already have biological and chemical weapons. (Imagine a sarin attack on Seoul!) If we do nothing about it, we’ll be the situation we’ve been in for years, with China and Russia both having enough weapons to do big-time damage to the U.S., but since we have M.A.D. (mutually assured destruction), nobody wants to fire first, and we’ve avoided war. In the case of North Korea, it would be N.A.D.A.P.D (North Korea’s Assured Destruction and America’s Partial Destruction), but millions would still be killed.
So my preference is keep trying sanctions, pressure China to go harder on North Korea, have military plans in case Kim Jong-un strikes first (I’m certain these plans already exist as well as U.S. plans for a preemptive strike and total war), but otherwise refrain from attacking, for the consequences will be worse than doing nothing.
There’s one other solution: take out Kim Jong-un and hope that his successor is either less nuke-crazy, more stable, and more willing to have talks with the U.S. and South Korea.
That resolution, “decapitation”, is one of the four possible solutions considered by Mark Bowden in an excellent article in the Atlantic, “How to deal with North Korea.” None of the solutions are good, he says, but accepting North Korea as a nuclear power—my solution—is the least bad. Do read the article. Bowden, a writer and journalist (his book Black Hawk Down was a bestseller and a critically praised movie), has not been free of controversy in his career, but for this piece he interviewed lots of experts, military and civilian, and has synthesized their views into a comprehensive though depressing article.
I’ll give Bowden’s alternatives as direct quotes from his piece (indented) and then briefly summarize the downsides he gives for each one (flush left):
1. Prevention: A crushing U.S. military strike to eliminate Pyongyang’s arsenals of mass destruction, take out its leadership, and destroy its military. It would end North Korea’s standoff with the United States and South Korea, as well as the Kim dynasty, once and for all.
Downside: “Would likely trigger one of the worst mass killings in history”, including use of biological weapons, which could reach Tokyo and the U.S.; the destruction of Seoul by artillery, as we can’t take it all out (nukes may also be on mobile launchers); the overrunning of South Korea by the DPRK army; nuclear fallout from our own bombs would affect South Korea; it would be impossible to put forces in place in advance without North Korea detecting it; and we’d face the problem of dealing with a destroyed North Korea.
2. Turning the screws: A limited conventional military attack—or more likely a continuing series of such attacks—using aerial and naval assets, and possibly including narrowly targeted Special Forces operations. These would have to be punishing enough to significantly damage North Korea’s capability—but small enough to avoid being perceived as the beginning of a preventive strike. The goal would be to leave Kim Jong Un in power, but force him to abandon his pursuit of nuclear ICBMs.
Downside: There’s no guarantee at all that Kim Jong-un will perceive this as just a warning attack; the guy has a hair-trigger mentality and may well launch total war. The likelihood is that the North would respond with nuclear weapons if they have them, and at least with artillery fire on Seoul (they could destroy the entire city) and an invasion by the North Korean army.
3. Decapitation: Removing Kim and his inner circle, most likely by assassination, and replacing the leadership with a more moderate regime willing to open North Korea to the rest of the world.
Downside: It’s illegal to assassinate the head of another country, but that isn’t a big consideration, as we could claim it was done by China (who may have an interest in that) or some disaffected North Korean. The problem is getting to Dear Leader, who is surrounded by security, and thus a “decapitation” would probably need help from someone already close to him. That seems unlikely given that Kim kills off his confidantes and relatives at the merest whim, so who would want to be part of such a plot? If we used drones, they’d be easy to shoot down with the DPRK’s “robust air defenses.” Finally, can we guarantee that Kim’s successor would be any better? And would there be no retaliation?
4. Acceptance: The hardest pill to swallow—acquiescing to Kim’s developing the weapons he wants, while continuing efforts to contain his ambition.
Downside: To Bowden, this is the best solution. He also thinks it’s the most likely one, and I agree—unless Kim does something incredibly stupid. The downside is that Kim may decide to move unilaterally against the South, and if he has nuclear weapons, as Bowden asks, “Would the U.S. sacrifice Los Angeles to save Seoul?” Bowden also suggests that the North may, negotiating from strength, try to get some agreement with the South to remove U.S. troops from the peninsula—or worse.
Compared to the possibility that any of the other three strategies could lead to the death of millions, the last easily seems the best to me—and I hope to Trump. Let us hope that our “President” is sane enough, and restrained enough by his military and civilian advisors, that he wouldn’t try any of the others. At the end of his piece, Bowden is counting on the same from Kim Jong-un:
Although in late April Trump called Kim “a madman with nuclear weapons,” perhaps the most reassuring thing about pursuing the acceptance option is that Kim appears to be neither suicidal nor crazy. In the five and a half years since assuming power at age 27, he has acted with brutal efficiency to consolidate that power; the assassination of his half brother is only the most recent example. As tyrants go, he’s shown appalling natural ability. For a man who occupies a position both powerful and perilous, his moves have been nothing if not deliberate and even cruelly rational.
And as the latest head of a family that has ruled for three generations, one whose primary purpose has been to survive, as a young man with a lifetime of wealth and power before him, how likely is he to wake up one morning and set fire to his world?
Do read Bowden’s piece. You’ll learn a lot, and will probably become as uneasy as I’ve been for the last week.
North Korea is a heart-breaking exemplar of just how far humans are capable of being dragged down the brainwashing rabbit-hole.
Good interview with Bowden on Sam Harris podcast on his website…very recent.
Our anti-missile defense systems, unless there are highly effective totally secret programs, are not very effective.
http://www.military.com/daily-news/2016/07/14/us-missile-defense-system-is-imply-unable-protect-public-report.html
Among the downsides of US shooting first, one might add the total collapse of US reputation as trading partner, reliable ally, and (for what it’s worth what remains of it) moral beacon
Where’s Dennis Rodman when we need him?
Didn’t he get deported back to his planet?
Since everyone will have their opinions on this – I will include this. None of the options above really make sense. What is needed is this – The U.S., China, S. Korea and Japan gather their best people and meet in S. Korea to work out a best diplomatic solution and present this to the North. This is still the best way to go.
The idea that we have to do something because this guy now has the ability to launch this weapon is to me….so what. Lots of countries have the ability now, including India and Pakistan. Several years ago we said, oh, we have to do something before they get the nuclear weapon. Well, the got it and we did nothing. So when they have the missile then we must do something, again I say why. Korea has always been a place where attacking the north first to avoid other possibilities never made any sense. It still makes no sense.
I think the argument is that once they reach a tipping point of nuclear power – able to strike many targets globally with hydrogen bombs, for example – there is little to stop them from unilaterally re-taking South Korea.
I can’t see any way they stop their nuclear build-up without a comprehensive international agreement they probably won’t be willing to sign, but it’s the only thing to try at this point.
From the second Trump was “elected” the sole thing that seriously worried me was how he’d handle North Korea. I think the country and rest of the world can withstand all the rest of his narcissistic theatrics. Like you said, let’s hope there are some adults advising him regarding North Korea.
Trump religious adviser and megachurch pastor Texas Robert Jeffress says God authorizes Trump to take out Kim and supposedly North Korea. The bible says so: “Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God.” Romans 13:1. Jeffress, however, does not explain why Kim, who is also a “governing authority”, should be subordinate to Trump.
http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/345940-trump-religious-adviser-god-has-given-trump-authority-to-take
http://www.newsweek.com/trumps-religious-adviser-says-god-has-given-president-authority-take-north-648974
Jeffress is one of the most despicable human beings to walk on the face of the earth. Just read the Wikipedia article. Yet, thousands of evangelicals accept him as their pastor.
Jeffress has the ear of Trump. He may convince Trump to attack North Korea. And, thus, once again, religion may be responsible for the death of millions.
I think a nuclear exchange between the US and North Korea could setoff a chain reaction that woukd be difficult to stop. Hard to imagine just the world economic consequences.
Some of the obsession with North Korea is curious. Do US citizens really expect their military to obey a “presidential” command to launch an aggressive nuclear attack?
Similarly, this: “It’s illegal to assassinate the head of another country, but that isn’t a big consideration”. It is illegal because it is immoral. But I will settle for a wish that US as a nation could be morally strong enough to accept that their citizens could be placed before the ICC so we could … decapitate … thoughts on such pernicious strategies.
As a US citizen, I am more conceroned about a series of escalating events. For example, North Korea fires a shot at one of our ships, we retaliate etc etc.
I think you are right. The best strategy is to dial back the trash talk and hope the regime collapses from within. But even that poses danger.
The thing to remember in considering options is that the KPA runs the show there. Kim Jong-un, unhinged as he may be, is its figurehead. The DPRK exists to serve the KPA, not the other way around. The KPA wants to keep its control of the country’s dwindling resources and sees the ability to launch a nuclear strike as necessary for that goal. I strongly doubt the KPA would launch a military attack against the US, which would be suicidal. The big risk is miscalculation, and the nut-job in the White House.
The most dangerous assumption in these scenarios is imagining that there is such a thing as limited nuclear war. With a border with China and Russia in the back yard, it’s hard for me to imagine that nuking North Korea wouldn’t escalate.
+1
Yes, this post makes sense. Apart from misunderstanding the appropriateness of Mr Trump’s rhetoric.
Mr Trump has got Russia, China and the ASEAN countries to support the US position on sanctions. China seems this time to be sincere in supporting sanctions. Everybody who has been paying attention to Mr Trump for the past year or so could predict his response to Mr Kim.
You don’t believe Mr Trump is either stable or canny. All that means to me is that you have not been paying attention.
As for the specific words used in response to Mr Kim: I was very surprised that Mr Trump would know how to choose words that would resonate with Koreans, Chinese and Japanese.
Surprised, because I have lived (and still live) in SE Asia most of the last 40 years and know well the colourful language used in the traditional literatures these countries. What surprised me was that that Mr Trump would know how to choose the words.
Those of us who are not Americans have moral reservations about Mr Trump’s apparent willingness to sacrifice Koreans North and South to protect Americans. But we accept that, as President of the United States, his sworn duty as Commander-in-Chief is to place American lives first.
As for Guam, there is not much doubt that Mr Kim’s medium-range missiles could carry nuclear warheads that far and not so high as to be destroyed by the heat of reentry.
Mr Kim’s threat to Guam is a viable threat, as viable as Mr Khrushchev’s threat to deploy Soviet medium-range missiles in Cuba.
We all of us should feel nervous until this crisis passes. But we ought not to blame the brick wall for the fate of a vehicle deliberately aimed in its direction.
Better to find a solution as soon as possible because the next winter Olympic Games are planned to occur in South Korea, in the range of NK’s weapons. Who want to wonder if KJU is crazy enough to threat this meeting?
A big issue, perhaps the biggest, when considering any options that include military actions of any kind or magnitude against NK is how China will react. And Russia. I seriously doubt China would limit their response to diplomatic efforts. It could turn into a conflagration reaching much wider than the Korean peninsula.
Regarding NK’s WMD weapons and delivery systems it seems rather improbable to me that the US has to worry about NK striking the US. Perhaps years down the road if NK is able to sustain their progress, yes. But right now? A handful of tests does not make a reliable weapons system and it takes time to progress from successful testing to a fleet of operational weapons. NK’s closer neighbors, and particularly SK of course, really do have to worry right now. But the US? I really doubt it.
I agree with Jerry that avoiding any military action and stuffing a sock in Trump’s mouth is the least worst way to proceed. It is sad to see that the leader of the US may be dumber and less sane than Kim Jong-un.