Wednesday: Hili dialogue (and baby Leon monologue)

It’s Tuesday, August 9, 2017, and that means this morning I have both finger and shoulder therapy (back to back, so to speak). I wish I could celebrate today’s food holiday, for it honors one of my favorite desserts: National Rice Pudding Day. I’ll save you the trouble right now and tell you where to get the world’s best version: at L’Ami Jean, a fantastic Basque bistro in Paris. Reserve two weeks in advance, and don’t forget the riz au lait, which comes in a huge bowl from which you can take as much as you want, repeatedly. Bowls of candied fruit, plain fruit, conserves, and praline are on the side to add to this:

Much to my chagrin, Adam Gopnik “outed” this restaurant in The New Yorker, and had some special approbation for this dessert:

Stéphane Jégo, the chef at L’Ami Jean, had a black eye that day—the prize of a rugby fight—but his food was wonderful: varied and intelligent, and full of southwestern folk charm: slow-cooked veal shin, tender without being mushy and comforting without being dull; the usual foie gras, but here more buttery than bland; and the best rice-pudding dessert I have ever had, complete with black-cherry confit.

Adam, if you’re reading this, don’t do that again! Since this review appeared, it’s necessary to reserve well in advance, and the restaurant is fully of bloody Americans (like me).

On this day in 1854, Henry David Thoreau published Walden. And in 1930, Betty Boop, the cartoon flapper, first appeared in Dizzy Dishes, though she wasn’t yet fully human. As Wikipedia notes (I love their staid descriptions of cartoon plots):

The cartoon begins with four anthropomorphic flapper cats singing “Crazy Town”. Chef Bimbo waits on a hungry gorilla and then goes to the kitchen to prepare the order, roast duck. When he is about to bring it to the gorilla’s table, he sees Betty Boop performing on stage and falls in love at first sight. He forgets about the hungry gorilla and dances on stage with the duck. The gorilla, furious, goes after Bimbo, who escapes on a wooden train. . . The as-yet-unevolved Betty Boop is drawn as an anthropomorphic female dog.

The dancing cats appear at the beginning, and the roast duck appears soon thereafter. Betty (note the dog ears) appears at 2:40. These early cartoons seem to me vaguely menacing:

On August 9, 1945, the U.S. dropped the atomic bomb Fat Man, on Nagasaki, instantly killing about 50,000 people. Here’s a short BBC video of the bombing:

On August 9, 1969, the acolytes of Charles Manson murdered the pregnant actress Sharon Tate (married to Roman Polanski), Abigail Folger, Wojciech Frykowski, Jay Sebring and Steven Parent in Los Angeles. Manson, now 82, lives in the Protective Housing Unit at California State Prison, Corcoran, where he is protected from the other prisoners. And on this day in 1974, Richard Nixon became the first U.S. President to resign from office, making Gerald Ford the president (later, Ford pardoned Nixon).

Few notables were born on this day; these include John Dryden (1631) and Gillian Anderson (1968). Those who died on this day include the painters Hieronymus Bosch (1516) and Chaim Soutine (1943), as well as Hermann Hesse (1962), Sharon Tate (1969, see above), Dmitri Shostakovich (1975) and Jerry Garcia (1995).

Here’s part of Bosch’s most famous painting (see caption), which I’ve seen in the Prado:

And a Soutine, avec chaton:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s emigmatic words were explained to me by Malgorzata, “Hili seems to be generally grumpy. She doesn’t like life for the moment and nothing is to her taste—not even her favorite place by the river. She never said specifically what she was grumpy about.”

Hili: I’m not sure. A: What aren’t you sure about? Hili: Whether I like all of it.

And, honoring Leon’s Adoption Day, we have his very first monologue, posted exactly three years ago when he had just been rescued:

Leon: Well, I don’t know. Maybe I will move in with you.

That picture was posted on Facebook, and I’m told that Andrzej commented (in Polish, see below): “After He created a cat the Lord said that it was good and decided to create servants to worship it, feed and not cease petting it.” Elzbieta, Leon’s new staff, responded: “Servants are working busily and tirelessly.”: