Spot the crab!

You’re not going to get anything substantive today, I fear, for Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) is attending to Cat Stuff. But here’s a “spot the. . . ” post, the object being a crab. This was sent in by Leo Glenn, who said this:

Here’s a Spot the Crab photo, from a recent trip to coastal Maine. I thought it was too easy, and was surprised that so many of my friends couldn’t find it. I’m confident your eagle-eyed readers will make short work of it. The photo was taken at low tide at Tidal Falls Preserve, in Sullivan, Maine.

Click to enlarge; answer soon.

7 Comments

  1. cruzrad
    Posted August 9, 2017 at 11:07 am | Permalink

    Good one!

    Reply
  2. Karst
    Posted August 9, 2017 at 11:10 am | Permalink

    Yes; good one but saw it instantly (literally).

    Reply
  3. JohnnieCanuck
    Posted August 9, 2017 at 11:12 am | Permalink

    It looks frightened.

    Reply
  4. Rik G
    Posted August 9, 2017 at 11:20 am | Permalink

    Pretty sure I spotted it, but it’s early in the game so I won’t say where.

    Crab or no crab, that’s a very nice picture, Leo. Very satisfying to look at!

    Reply
    • Leo Glenn
      Posted August 9, 2017 at 11:21 am | Permalink

      Thanks!

      Reply
  5. GBJames
    Posted August 9, 2017 at 11:33 am | Permalink

    I found it, but not instantly. Cute little fellow.

    Reply
  6. rickflick
    Posted August 9, 2017 at 11:36 am | Permalink

    I can’t find it. I think I’m not OCD enough.

    Reply

