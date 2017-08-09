You’re not going to get anything substantive today, I fear, for Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) is attending to Cat Stuff. But here’s a “spot the. . . ” post, the object being a crab. This was sent in by Leo Glenn, who said this:

Here’s a Spot the Crab photo, from a recent trip to coastal Maine. I thought it was too easy, and was surprised that so many of my friends couldn’t find it. I’m confident your eagle-eyed readers will make short work of it. The photo was taken at low tide at Tidal Falls Preserve, in Sullivan, Maine.

Click to enlarge; answer soon.