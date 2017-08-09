Okay, the photo tank is a bit lower than I’d like, so all you temporizing readers with good photos, please send them along.

Today we feature the photos of Tony Eales from Australia, who took these photos on holiday in Tasmania. His notes are indented:

Just came back from a holiday in the Island state of Tasmania. Apart from the great culinary and cultural highlights, there’s much in Tasmania to see wildlife-wise. Unfortunately, I did not see a Devil and the only live wombat (Vombatus ursinus tasmaniensis) that I saw was a rescued orphan found in the pouch of his mother who had been hit by a truck.

Common in all environments were the Bennett’s Wallabies (Macropus rufogriseus rufogriseus) but they looked especially good in the snow fields of Ben Lomond. While it was too early for heavy snow, the landscape was interesting with all of the dense low shrubs and lichens growing on the rocks.

We also went to Russell Falls in Mt Field National Park: a good example of the tree-fern dominated rainforests of western Tasmania. I photographed lots of fungi and lichens, a couple of which I got identified by the good people on the Fungi of Tasmania Facebook page. Trametes versicolor:

Mycena austrororida [now known as Roridomyces austrororidus, the Australian dripping bonnet]:

Unidentified:

Unidentifid lichen 1



Unidentified lichen(s) 2:

Being in the depths of winter, finding insects to photograph was pretty difficult, but hunting through some rotting logs in a pine plantation, I came across some cool invertebrates including this Darkling Beetle and this plump spider, a member of the genus Tasmarubrius from a little-known Gondwanan family called the Forest Hunters:

As this was really my wife’s holiday to see the terrific Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) gallery, I didn’t get as much bird watching in as I’d have liked, but I did see the flightless Tasmanian Native Hen (Tribonyx mortierii) and the Yellow-throated Honeyeater (Nesoptilotis flavicollis). Perhaps surprisingly for a flightless island endemic, the Native Hen population appeared to be booming and they were common in most grassy parks near water. Other Tasmanian endemic birds that I saw but failed to photograph (or photographed poorly) were the Black Currawong, the Green Rosella, Yellow Wattlebird and Tasmanian Scrubwren.

Tasmanian native hen:

Yellow-throated honeyeater:

Russell Falls: