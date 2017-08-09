Malaysian government minister calls for atheists to be “hunted down”

As you may know, Muslim whitewashers like Reza Aslan point out that there are “liberal” Muslim countries—like Indonesia, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Turkey—where Islam is not oppressive. You can see his claims, as well as their refutation, on this post by Muhammad Syed Sarah Haider at The Friendly Atheist, “Reza Aslan is wrong about Islam and this is why“. (This is a must-read piece). We know what’s happening in Turkey, and Syed and Haider have some choice words about Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Here’s what they say about Malaysia, the country that’s the subject of this short post:

Malaysia has a dual-system of law which mandates sharia law for Muslims. These allow men to have multiple wives (polygyny) and discriminate against women in inheritance (as mandated by Islamic scripture).It also prohibits wives from disobeying the “lawful orders” of their husbands.

Malaysia also has a high incidence of female genital mutilation, and as I mentioned in a post not long ago, a large Muslim group in Malaysia has called for the boycotting of Starbucks because its founder is in favor of gay rights. Finally, sodomy is illegal in Malaysia and its practice can get you a jail sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

More evidence was reported today by The Malay Mail Online and reprinted by Yahoo News: a government minister has called for atheists to be identified and hunted down. To be sure, I don’t think he means wiping them out. Here’s part of the report:

Atheists in Malaysia should be “hunted down” by authorities as there is no place for groups like this under the Federal Constitution, a minister said today. Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said the public should aid authorities in locating groups like the Kuala Lumpur chapter of Atheist Republic so that action could be taken. “The (Federal Constitution) does not mention atheists. It goes against the Constitution and human rights. “I suggest that we hunt them down vehemently and we ask for help to identify these groups,” he said in a press conference at Parliament today.

But killing is not his goal, or at least he doesn’t say it explicitly: he thinks these atheists have simply gone astray and need re-education:

The Arau MP added that most of these Malaysians especially Muslims turn into atheists as they lack religious education. [JAC: I think he means they lack religious “indoctrination” and have the ability to think for themselves.] “They actually don’t want to be atheists but it happens because of the lack of religious education. They are misled with a new school of thought,” Shahidan said. He also urged religious groups especially the muftis to help educate Muslims who have become atheists. “We need to return them to the faith and correct their aqidah if they are Muslims. To all Mufti’s and state exco’s, take note,” Shahidan stressed.

Kassim underestimates these people; to become an atheist in an Islamic milieu is a difficult undertaking, and, to my mind, almost certainly doesn’t reflect “a lack of religious education.” It’s a hard road of self-reflection and courage. What Malaysia needs to do is lay off the atheists and let people be if they’re “apostates.”

h/t: Mike, Woody