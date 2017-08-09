Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ niqabis

This week’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “fan,” came with the email note:

BBC3 released a niqab-normalising video last week, trying to convince that the deeply misogynistic garment is actually quite cute and radical. The young women featured seem nice. We can only hope they grow out of it eventually, in the same way as goths usually do.

Here’s the video, “Things not to say to someone who wears a burqa”. The interesting bit about whether niqabis are feminists begins at 2:45. I have to say that some of things people asked these women are unspeakably rude. As for the feminism part, one woman says, “Yes, there are some cultural practices that maybe oppress women, but it’s never been Islamic.” The other woman responds, “No, it’s not.” But later they say they wear the garment because of their religion.

The claim that these women “choose” to wear the burqa or niqab seems to me problematic. What kind of social and religious pressure are they under?

And the strip, which is pretty good (and pretty accurate):