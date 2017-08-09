Dave Rubin and Richard Dawkins at the 92nd street Y

Reader Michael called my attention to this 52-minute video of Richard Dawkins and Dave Rubin conversing at the famous 92nd Street YMCA in New York City. I’ve watched only 30 minutes over lunch, but it covers a lot of topics: his deplatforming by the Berkeley Radio station, censorship and deplatforming in general, Richard’s new essay collection (Science in the Soul), the best way to popularize science, what areas of science Dawkins finds fascinating, the source of morality, the malfeasance of Trump and the dethroning of “truth”, and so on.

