Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, August 8, 2017, and I’m duckless. It’s National Frozen Custard Day; if you’re near a good place to get this treat, like Ted Drewes in St. Louis, you’re lucky.

More important, it’s INTERNATIONAL CAT DAY!! The first five people who email me good pictures of their moggie will have them featured later today in a post. Send a short paragraph of information, too. Photos are limited to five, there must be information (including of course the cat’s name), and the entries must be received by noon Chicago time. If you’ve had your cat featured here before, please let others have their turn.

UPDATE: We now have five cat photos (that didn’t take long), so hold off sending yours. There will be other opportunities to have your moggie on show.

On this day in 1786, Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in France, was climbed for the first time; the successful summiteers were Jacques Balmat and Dr. Michel-Gabriel Paccard. On August 8, 1942, the Quit India Movement began as a response to Mohandas Gandhi’s call for complete Indian independence from Britain. That quitting took place 4½ years later. On this day in 1963, the famous Great Train Robbery took place in England, with 15 robbers absconding with £2.6 million in paper currency. Eight were eventually caught and given long prison sentences: 30 years. Finally, it was on August 8, 1969 that photographer Iain Macmillin took the photo below in London. If you don’t recognize it and you’re over 40, you are either blind or lack musical taste.

Here’s the Cassini Imaging team reenacting that photo on Abbey Road in 2001; NASA scientist Carolyn Porco (the team boss), who loves the Beatles even more than I, is playing the role of John Lennon.

On this day in 1974, Richard Nixon went on television to announce that he was resigning as President of the United States. Here’s that glorious moment:

And in 1990, the Gulf War was touched off when, on August 8, Iraq occupied and annexed Kuwait.

Notables born on this day include Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings (1896; read her novel The Yearling), Paul Dirac (1902), Esther Williams (1921), Roger Penrose (1931), Keith Carradine (1949), and The Edge (1961; real name David Howell Evans). Few notables died on this day; they include James Irwin (1991), Fay Wray (2004), and Karen Black (2013; I didn’t know she had died.) Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is showing that she is a (secular) Jewish cat:

Hili: I see a mountain. A: It’s a molehill. Hili: Everything is relative.

In Polish:

Hili: Widzę górę.

Ja: To kretowisko.

Hili: Wszystko jest względne.