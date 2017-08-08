Trump unwisely threatens North Korea

I swear, Trump is starting to sound like Kim Jong-un. Have a gander at this CNN bulletin about Trump’s threatening the DPRK now that intelligence shows that they may have a small nuclear warhead (my emphasis below):

President Trump has issued an extraordinary ultimatum to North Korea, warning Kim Jong Un not to make any more threats against the United States or they will “face fire and fury like the world has never seen.” The harsh words followed reports that US intelligence analysts have assessed that North Korea has produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead, according to multiple sources familiar with the analysis of North Korea’s program. It is not believed that the capability has been tested, according to the sources. “North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen… he has been very threatening beyond a normal state. They will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before,” the President said, delivering the comments during a photo op at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Doesn’t that sound like a North Korean threat? It’s unwise, I think, because it’s only going to make Kim Jon-un more resolute, since he seems to be militantly unhinged, and of course any “fire and fury” on the part of the U.S. will result in millions of civilians killed in both North and South Korea.

The sanctions were a decent idea, I thought, and the “yes” votes of China and Russia sent a real message to the North Korean dictator. Even he has to realize that those sanctions mean trouble. I suspect they won’t work, but at least they aren’t a form of “fire and fury” that will immediately result in the annihilation of entire countries.