When I was walking outside this morning, sans duck food, I saw Honey in the pond! It was her, too, because she had those distinctive bill markings. I excitedly emailed Grania to put up a quick post that the duck was back, which she did.
I’ve very happy that I’ve got her back for at least a while, for now I can feed her some good protein as well as vegetables. My half pound of mealworms (approximately 8000) arrived yesterday, and a kind reader sent me a packet of “tasty grubs”, or Black Soldier Fly larvae (left below). So we’re set for a while, and I can get her fed up and ready to leave.
I had frozen the grubs, so while they’re defrosting on account of the happy return, I gave Honey the mealworms. Here she is scarfing them up this afternoon:
And a formal portrait (iPhone camera). She’s a looker!
Now I know what it’s like to bore people with picture of your kids.
I often wonder how it is that marketing departments can honestly label things like grubs, mealworms, cat food or d*g food as “tasty”. “Nutritious” may be something that can be quantified, but “tasty” not so much. My girls like their Bench & Field kibble, but if I try to give them canned food for a treat, they give it a couple of licks then go back to the dry.
On the other hand, having worked for several marketing-driven companies, I have some familiarity with the depths to which marketers can descend. Douglas Adams’ Golgafrinchans were an exaggeration only in that I think he underplayed them.
I have kids but I may actually have more pictures of the cats.
Who decides if the worms and grubs are “Tasty”?
Well now we know who one of the latest 400 readers is – having read about the free food – definitely a college duck – well done!
Is Honey a wild Mallard or a release, do we know? I have no idea where PCC’s pond is, city or country. Mallards love water wherever it is. She may spread the word and there will be a crowd showing up for mealworms and grubs everyday.
But the duck came back the very next day,
The duck came back, we thought she was a goner,
The duck came back, she just wouldn’t stay away.
I told you not to worry. I was going to come back and say she probably went for a walk, but didn’t bother. That was the simplest explanation to me, it being too early to migrate. And she may not migrate. Glad you’re happy again.