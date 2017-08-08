The duck came back!

When I was walking outside this morning, sans duck food, I saw Honey in the pond! It was her, too, because she had those distinctive bill markings. I excitedly emailed Grania to put up a quick post that the duck was back, which she did.

I’ve very happy that I’ve got her back for at least a while, for now I can feed her some good protein as well as vegetables. My half pound of mealworms (approximately 8000) arrived yesterday, and a kind reader sent me a packet of “tasty grubs”, or Black Soldier Fly larvae (left below). So we’re set for a while, and I can get her fed up and ready to leave.

I had frozen the grubs, so while they’re defrosting on account of the happy return, I gave Honey the mealworms. Here she is scarfing them up this afternoon:

And a formal portrait (iPhone camera). She’s a looker!

Now I know what it’s like to bore people with picture of your kids.