My wildlife post: the mystery plant

Two days ago I posted a photo of this mysterious and scary-looking object that I found on the trunk of my car:

I asked readers to identify it, and they weighed in yesterday. The consensus seemed to be that it was a seed pod from a Turkish Hazel tree, Corylus colurna (also called the Turkish Filbert), and certainly did not come from the tree that hung over my car—probably a black locust, which produces a legume pod that looks nothing like the above.

To solve this mystery, I inspected the trees and ground around my car, which I hadn’t moved since the triffid pod appeared on its trunk. First, here is my car in situ (far side of the road; the 2000 Honda Civic (74,000 miles) that is the second car from the left. Every one of the three trees you can see are locust trees, so the pod could not have fallen from one of them.

Nevertheless, the ground under the locust tree next to my car (and the one behind it) was littered with dried pods. See them?

More:

The underside of the pod, showing the seeds. They look like hazelnuts to me.

And the two trees across the street from my car. This one looks like an oak (remember, I am a “fly guy,” not a botanist):

And the leaves of the other (you can see my car at upper left). I couldn’t get a better shot as the wind was blowing hard and the leaves out of reach.

Now the leaves of that tree sort of look like those of the Turkish hazel, as do the seed pods, as shown in this photo from Wikipedia, but the shape isn’t exactly the same. But of course leaf shape can vary depending on the local environment, sun, and other factors:

So this may be a Turkish hazel, which readers have found is a tree planted along Chicago streets. If it’s not, perhaps it’s a relative.

The only remaining mystery is this: why were the pods found only underneath locust trees across the street? I found NO pods underneath the putative Turkish hazel or oak. One answer may be that the squirrels took the pods tree across the street to eat the nuts (or cache them)—but why would they do that? Or the pods underneath the locusts could have been blown across the street, or fallen from the tree across the street. That doesn’t make sense, either given the absence of pods under the putative source tree.

I will refrain from further comment, as I have no solution. If readers want a better picture of the putative hazel tree, let me know.