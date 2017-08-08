Holocaust revision tee-shirt

A place called Teespring, which seems to offer pretty innocuous teeshirts, also sells this one (click on pictures to go there):





Front:

Back:

They appear to be out of the shirt temporarily, but you can reserve one for yourself, and it’s only $21.99.

Now of course I think it should be legal to sell and wear these (both acts might be illegal in Canada, and are surely illegal in Germany), but that doesn’t mean this isn’t reprehensible and anti-Semitic. It’s a staple of Holocaust denialism that there is no direct order from Hitler mandating the gassing of the Jews, but there is plenty of evidence that he fostered the Endlösing (“Final solution”), and knew about its implementation. And of course there’s lots of evidence on paper that Hitler’s high-up minions devised this plan and carried it out. Finally, there is material evidence (several camps still exist, some with gas chambers), photos, and eyewitness evidence testifying to the Holocaust.

It’s almost as if these people are saying that if you can’t show a piece of paper saying, “Gas all the Jews. —A. Hitler”, then the Holocaust didn’t take place.

h/t: Orli