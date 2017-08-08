Holocaust revision tee-shirt

A place called Teespring, which seems to offer pretty innocuous teeshirts, also sells this one (click on pictures to go there):
Front:
Back:
They appear to be out of the shirt temporarily, but you can reserve one for yourself, and it’s only $21.99.
Now of course I think it should be legal to sell and wear these (both acts might be illegal in Canada, and are surely illegal in Germany), but that doesn’t mean this isn’t reprehensible and anti-Semitic. It’s a staple of Holocaust denialism that there is no direct order from Hitler mandating the gassing of the Jews, but there is plenty of evidence that he fostered the Endlösing (“Final solution”), and knew about its implementation. And of course there’s lots of evidence on paper that Hitler’s high-up minions devised this plan and carried it out. Finally, there is material evidence (several camps still exist, some with gas chambers), photos, and eyewitness evidence testifying to the Holocaust.
It’s almost as if these people are saying that if you can’t show a piece of paper saying, “Gas all the Jews. —A. Hitler”, then the Holocaust didn’t take place.
h/t: Orli
The shirt is probably true. I do not think Hitler personally (“I”) administered gas to anybody. The answer to the shirt should be one that says “How many Jews did I condemn to death in WWII?” on the front and “6,000,000” on the back.
Good one
Folks seem to go into denialism over anything that involves massive deaths, Sandy Hook, the Holocaust, drastic climate change. And of course, gun nuts, white supremacist types, and polluters have respective vested interests in denying these three.
This might be a moment to plug the superb film “Denial” with Rachel Weisz
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Denial_(2016_film)
about Holocaust denier David Irvin’s lawsuit against Deborah Lipstadt over Holocaust denialism. The title has a clever double meaning, referring both denialism and to the decision of DL’s lawyer to NOT allow any Holocaust survivors to testify.
It’s not as though Hitler made any secret of his attitudes. Reflecting on WWI in Mein Kampf he said:
“At the beginning of the War, or even during the War, if twelve or fifteen thousand of these Jews who were corrupting the nation had been forced to submit to poison-gas, just as hundreds of thousands of our best German workers from every social stratum and from every trade and calling had to face it in the field, then the millions of sacrifices made at the front would not have been in vain. On the contrary: If twelve thousand of these malefactors had been eliminated in proper time probably the lives of a million decent men, who would be of value to Germany in the future, might have been saved.”