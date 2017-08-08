Glenn Campbell died

Glenn Campbell, 81, just died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease (is “battle” the right word for something like this?). But even though the outcome was inevitable, he accepted it bravely. As CNN reports:
During the “Ghost” tour, there were times he would forget lyrics or find himself suddenly unfamiliar with a chord change. The audience urged him on, singing the song and guiding him back into the groove.
He told CNN he had no regrets.
“I am content with it. Don’t cry over spilt milk,” he said. “Get up and be a man and do what you have got to do.”
I wrote a post on Campbell the day after last Christmas, mentioning that his musical skills, especially on the guitar, were underappreciated. Let’s appreciate him now with the three songs I posted then.
This is the clip that made me realize how good he really was:
My favorite of all his songs, here truncated but with a great solo:
And one found by a reader:
And this astonishing performance…
Before he became well-known is spent a half-dozen years of so in the Hollywood studies playing multiple sessions a day. That is one of the most exacting musical gigs you can have. There’s almost no rehearsal. & worked with lots of different pop styles, also demanding.