Discussion thread: The Google fracas or anything else

As you may have heard, a Google employee wrote a ten-page “diversity memo” that you can find here; it’s called “Google’s ideological echo chamber.” I have to say that I haven’t read a word of it, so I’m completely without any basis for an opinion. All I know is what I’ve read in this Bloomberg Reports piece, which is that the author, Google engineer James Dalmore, was just fired for “perpetuating gender stereotypes”. The article says this, in part:

Earlier on Monday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent a note to employees that said portions of the memo “violate our Code of Conduct and cross the line by advancing harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace.” But he didn’t say if the company was taking action against the employee. A Google representative, asked about the dismissal, referred to Pichai’s memo. Damore’s 10-page memorandum accused Google of silencing conservative political opinions and argued that biological differences play a role in the shortage of women in tech and leadership positions. It circulated widely inside the company and became public over the weekend, causing a furor that amplified the pressure on Google executives to take a more definitive stand. After the controversy swelled, Danielle Brown, Google’s new vice president for diversity, integrity and governance, sent a statement to staff condemning Damore’s views and reaffirmed the company’s stance on diversity. In internal discussion boards, multiple employees said they supported firing the author, and some said they would not choose to work with him, according to postings viewed by Bloomberg News. “We are unequivocal in our belief that diversity and inclusion are critical to our success as a company,” Brown said in the statement. “We’ll continue to stand for that and be committed to it for the long haul.” The memo and surrounding debate comes as Google fends off a lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Labor alleging the company systemically discriminates against women. Google has denied the charges, arguing that it doesn’t have a gender gap in pay, but has declined to share full salary information with the government. According to the company’s most recent demographic report, 69 percent of its workforce and 80 percent of its technical staff are male.

Finally, I know from various tw**ts and Facebook posts that the memo has been both attacked for being sexist and misogynistic, and defended as simply an opinion that should have been allowed to be expressed freely without the writer being fired.

This controversy is reminiscent of Harvard President Larry Summers losing his job for expressing an opinion on biologically based differences in abilities between the sexes. But again, I have no idea what differences this memo claims to exist, nor whether it argues that the perceived differences are purely cultural, hard-wired, or a combination of both.

If you’ve read the memo (and those who express an opinion should), and read about the fracas, weigh in below. I’ve just printed it out to read this evening.

