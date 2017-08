Yesterday evening I posted this picture of a scary-looking bit of vegetation that I found on the trunk of my car:

Readers tried to identify it, and several hit on the correct answer: it’s the seed pod of a tree. (It had fallen from the tree overhanging my car.) But what kind of tree? I don’t yet know, but I’ll show the underside of an older pod and then the leaves of the tree. An answer will be forthcoming with probability 100%:

The tree has leaves like this, so give us an ID: