Stephen Stills—in the NYRB

Ever since Bob Silvers, the editor of the New York Review of Books, died in March, I wondered what would happen to the magazine. He had been the editor, along with Barbara Epstein (who died in 2006) since the magazine began in 1963: 54 years! His talents and diligence as an editor were legendary, and my friends who published there uniformly praised him, though sometimes beefed at what they considered his overly punctilious and demanding editing. But it was largely Silvers who brought the NYRB to prominence among real and self-styled intellectuals, and readers of all stripes.

I had an on-again off-again relationship with the magazine. When I had subscriptions (several times), it was others who gave them to me. In general I liked it, but I found too many of the articles pretentious and boring. On the other hand, they had some really good stuff, too, and tapped some excellent people as their regular writers. I always hoped to write for them, not just for the prestige but for the dosh (around $4500 per article, I believe); but that never happened. Still, my first graduate student, Allen Orr, has had a good run writing for them.

When reader Jon directed me to the new article below, however, I sensed that the Silvers era was over, as i don’t remember anything like this in the old NYRB (click on screenshot to go the piece). While its nominal excuse is a review of a new biography of Stephen Stills, one of my musical heroes, it’s really a Rolling-Stone styled piece about the author’s reaction to Stills’s music. The verdict on the book review is mixed, but the love of Stills is very strong, as it is for me.

Regular readers have heard me say that if I could change places with anyone, and live their life, it would have been Stephen Stills. Enormously talented in the trifecta of songwriter, singer, and instrumentalist (he could play anything), he was also one of the best-looking rock stars ever—in his prime. See the picture below:

If you like Stills—and that’s the same as saying “if you like good rock”—you’ll want to read this piece. The author, Lorrie Moore, is described as “the Gertrude Conaway Vanderbilt Professor of English at Vanderbilt and the author of four story collections and three novels.” She’s a Stills-loving academic, just like me.

Her piece is tripartite, beginning with an attempt to list Stills’s five best songs (I agree on many of them, with “4+20” among my favorites), but she quickly gives up, as I did (there’s good stuff from the Buffalo Springfield through CS&N [&Y] and Manassas), and describes going to a recent concert at the famous Ryman Auditorium, where the aging star croaks out his old hits and suffers from arthritic fingers. Buried in the piece is a review of a new biographya; Stephen Stills: Change Partners, by David Roberts, which Moore doesn’t like very much.

But addressing the book is a minor part of the review, as it often was in the old NYRB, and the piece is a must-read for Stills fans, as we hear so little about the man these days. And it’s free, unlike many articles in the magazine.

Here’s Stills singing “4 + 20”. There’s a typical Stillsian mind-dump (perhaps fueled by drugs) at the beginning, but you can ignore that and listen to the song, which begins at 0:43. This was 1969, and he really was 24 that year.