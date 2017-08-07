We have an ant swarm today! What is that? Well, ants swarm for several reasons, but the one below is undoubtedly a mass egress to mate and found a new colony, as described here. Reader Roger from St. Cloud, Minnesota describes what he saw—and sent some photos:

Earlier this afternoon I noticed a mass of yellow ants coming up through my decking… and then two morphs of winged ones started appearing. Not long after that came the swarming. I believe they're Citronella Ants (Lasius claviger). Larger winged ones are females; smaller ones are the males. The wingless ones are the workers. The winged ants would emerge from under the decking, pause a while at the edge, then move off and start flexing their wings. After a few tries they'd take flight.

And then just a few feet away at the edge of the deck another species of tiny black ant (identity unknown) was also swarming. A little research suggested that rain stimulates this behavior and we had about 2-3” this week here in central Minnesota.

One of the citronella females wandered in among the others and promptly got taken down by several of the workers.

And for the birders, here are three photos from one of our youngest contributors, Jamie Blilie (we have more in the works). From his dad, Jim Blilie:

My son Jamie (13) has been busy with his camera this summer (Canon Powershot SX530 HS, "superzoom" camera). This past weekend [written on Jun 27] we took a hike at the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, right in the middle of the Minneapolis/St. Paul cityscape. A wonderful spot. He got photos of an Indigo Bunting and Turkeys:

Indigo Bunting (Passerina cyanea):

Wild Turkeys (Meleagris gallopavo):

Around our house, he's gotten many more. Friendly Baltimore Orioles (Icterus galbula) (even climbing on our screens). We've been feeding them oranges and when the orange is "done" (exhausted), they screech at us from the table where we put the oranges! C'mon guys, more food!