My duck is gone

I’m sad and luckless,
For my pond is duckless.
Yesterday I fed Honey a huge dollop of peas and corn; she was on land, so it was easy to give her large amounts without them quickly sinking below dabbling level. As I fed her, I noticed that her flight feathers had grown pretty big. You can see them here.
Here she is scarfing down her lunch:
But today I’ve gone to the pond, food in hand, twice—and she’s gone! Flown the coop! Yes, I think her molt being over, and her wings ready to go, she simply flew off for bigger and better ducky things.
I am quite sad, though that’s tempered with the knowledge that she was heathy and well fed. Perhaps she’ll return next year, and maybe I’ll recognize her by the black stippling on the sides of her beak (I have an enlarged photo). But feeding the red-eared sliders isn’t quite the same; I’m unable to bond with turtles. And what am I going to do with the half pound of freeze-dried mealworms that I ordered to fuel her departure, and which will arrive today?
At least when your kids go off to college, and you become an empty nester, you know you’ll see them again.
Wow, this is almost a replay of the opening sequence of The Sopranos. If you have an anxiety attack, it will be a case of art dictating life. :o)
Calling Dr. Melfi, calling Dr. Melfi. Dr. Melfi to the WEIT unit, stat.
Those mealworms should feed next year’s ducks!
When our daughter moved away she took the roasted insects with her.
Do squirrels eat mealworms?
Can you store the mealworms? Will they keep? Maybe there will be a duck for you next year. Or maybe Honey will return next year and recognize you.
I hope you become able to relate to the turtles. I envy you, because I like turtles. And I love snakes! I have two ball pythons. I used to have three, but I gave one to my son-in-law.
Anyway my condolences on the empty spot in your world. I sure do hope Honey will return at some point and you’ll know she’s okay.
I felt sad when the robin my parents raised flew away to migrate. The robin was so cute and had such a personality.
I wouldn’t worry too much yet. Even up here, ducks have been known to not migrate. And especially where they have been fed? Oddsare with you, I would guess. (That’s why we aren’t allowed, by law, to feed them; they have to fly away, but more and more are staying). So keep a look out. The mealworms stay in the freezer.
Bittersweet
You should be proud! Or something!
Maybe you can freeze the worms. My grandfather use to catch mice for fishing and he would keep them in the freezer. Grandma was not thrilled.
At least with your mealworms you won’t be guckless.
“We’ll meet again, don’t know where, don’t know when”
If she has left, she’ll come back next year because she was so successful, right? We have wrens that come back to nest every year in the same place. We can’t be sure they are the same ones every year, of course, but we like to think they are.
I don’t know but if she does I can identify her by her bill. I hope I see her again.
I hope you do too. I’d been watching a mated pair of swans from 2003 until 2012 which showed every year at a nearby pond.
Aww, you got her ready for the big, wide world, Jerry!
Mealworm Helper
Head over to your nearest Chinese restaurant for a nice dinner and maybe you’ll feel better.
I hope you’ll hear a quacking and Honey will be there, looking for you…
Calls for a Haiku
The silence of fluttering wings in distant flight —
Ripples on the pond.
I sent you some duck food too! It will last in the freezer.
Nature took its course, and Honey was successful disseminating her genes, but I feel for you. 😦
Honey looks like a Mallard Duck. Maybe, she’ll return in the future with a handsome green-headed partner, and she’ll start a family at your pond. This past spring I’d seen at least a dozen pairs of mating mallard ducks.