Monday: Hili dialogue

Good morning; it’s a cool Monday in Chicago (at this moment, 62° C, 17° C), and a work day in the U.S., though Grania reports a “bank holiday” in Ireland. It’s August 7, 2017: National IPA (India Pale Ale) Day, the egregiously overhopped brew favored by hipsters and those with asbestos palates that can be stimulated only by an overdose of hops. I eschew such one-note brews and still prefer the British-style ales, with the apotheosis, increasingly hard to find, being Timothy Taylor’s Landlord.

On this day in 1930, the last confirmed lynching of blacks in the Northern United States occurred in Marion, Indiana, though lynchings continued in the South. The victims, Thomas Shipp and Abram Smith, were arrested for robbery, murder, and rape the night before, and a crowd broke into the jail, absconded with them, and hanged them (you can see the gruesome image here). Exactly eight years later, the construction of the infamous Mauthausen concentration camp began in Austria. On August 7, 1947, Thor Heyerdahl’s raft, the Kon-Tiki, completed a 7,000 km, 101-day voyage across the Pacific in an attempt to prove that early Polynesians could have visited South America (he went in the wrong direction!). The voyage ended when the balsa raft smashed to pieces on a reef in the Tuamoto Islands. Many of us, including me, have read his famous book on this voyage. Finally, on August 7, 1987, Lynne Cox became first person to swim from the United States to the Soviet Union, crossing between two islands in the Bering Strait in 2 hours and five minutes in water that was 6-7°C! She was also the first woman to swim the Cook Strait in New Zealand.

Notables born on this day include Emile Nolde (1867), Mata Hari (1876), Louis Leakey (1903), James Randi (1928, still with us), Don Larsen (1929, also still alive), Garrison Keillor (1942), David Duchovny (1960) and Charlize Theron (1975),

Don Larsen, a baseball player, was the only man ever to pitch a no-hitter and a “perfect game” (a game in which nobody reaches first base: they all strike out or hit a ball that is caught) in World Series history. He was playing for the Yankees and pitched the game against the Brooklyn Dodgers in game 5 of the series on October 8, 1956. Larson is still alive and lives nearby, in Michigan City, Indiana. Here are some highlights from that famous game.

And it’s also Theo the Coffee-Drinking Cat’s birthday in London. As reader and catstaff Laurie announced on her website, A Classicist Writes, the black moggie is exactly 13 today. Yes, he drinks espresso, and prefers it black. Here’s his birthday video featuring his special talent (he attributes his longevity to coffee):

Those who died on this day include Rabindranath Tagore (1941), Peter Jennings (2005; was that really 12 years ago?), and Judith Crist (2012).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, where I’ll be in a month, the animals’ dialogue is enigmatic, and I’ve asked for an explanation. Malgorzata’s reply:

What am I to answer? Hili and Cyrus are looking for something and they don’t know what they are looking for. Hili is worried that you would not understand the dialogue. Cyrus answers like I do: if we don’t know ourselves what we are looking for, how are we to explain it to Jerry? Hili: It’s here. Cyrus: No, it’s a bit further down. Hili: Jerry will ask what is it. Cyrus: But we don’t know ourselves.

And reader Howie sent an evolution cartoon emphasizing perhaps what is—besides syntactic language and our knowledge that we’re going to die—the only unique characteristic of H. sapiens: