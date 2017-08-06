The further adventures of Angry Catman: The attack of the Dark Net

Reader Pliny the in Between has made a cartoon of the attacks on me (“Angry Cat Man”) by the religious and conservative people who cannot abide euthanasia of infants no matter how sick, malformed, or conscious they are. And I have someone getting my back.

