The bizarre mating dance of the hooded grebe

Reader Charleen sent me the tweet below, which shows the courtship ritual of the hooded grebe (Podiceps gallardoi), a rare and critically endangered species (fewer than 1000 individuals) that lives in isolated Patagonian lakes. Have a look at this craziness, and ask yourself “Why the hell are they doing this?” or “What selective advantage is there in testing each other this way?” And don’t ask me, because I have no idea! It’s clearly a bonding ritual, but may be a form of mutual sexual selection in which potential mates size each other up in some way:

Work for it. "You Need to See These Hooded Grebes Perform Their Bonkers Mating Display" https://t.co/GDOtXLxXSC pic.twitter.com/eG4qOYvmpz — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) August 5, 2017

A photo:

That in turn led me to a new article in Audubon magazine that identifies the clip as coming from a new movie about the species, “Tango in the Wind.” Fortunately, the half-hour documentary is free on Vimeo, and I’ve put it below. Grebe species are known for some really fancy footwork during courtship (Google “courtship grebe”), but the Hooded takes the cake. And, as Audubon notes,

But the Hooded Grebe’s courtship hasn’t been nearly as well documented [as that of other grebes], thanks to its limited range in the harsh and isolated barrens of Patagonia, near the tip of South America. In fact, the species wasn’t even known to science until 1974. “There aren’t many people who know much about Hooded Grebe courtship,” says Audubon field editor Kenn Kaufman. “The people who made this video probably know as much about the bird as anyone does.” . . . The Hooded Grebe’s courtship dance may look funny, but with fewer than 500 breeding pairs remaining, this is serious business. Its numbers have declined by about 80 percent in the past 25 years, largely due to the introduction of the non-native American mink and rainbow trout, according to BirdLife International. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature labeled the species critically endangered in 2016. Researchers interviewed in Tango in the Wind say climate change further threatens Hooded Grebe’s habitat and survival, noting that it’s already drying up the lakes where they nest. While more abundant than their Patagonian cousins, Western Grebes and Clark’s Grebes both face significant losses of their summer range, thanks to climate change. They’re among the 314 climate-endangered North American bird species identified by Audubon.

Now, if you have half an hour, watch this lovely but sad movie—sad because this wonderful species is on the verge of extinction, probably due to global warming. And watch it on full screen; the link for that is here. (The courtship segment begins about ten minutes in and you can see a bit at the very end.)