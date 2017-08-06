Sunday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on what promises to be another coolish and lovely day in Chicago: August 6, 2017. It’s National Root Beer Float Day (root beer and ice cream), a lovely drink that I haven’t had in years but used to get at the A&W Root Beer Drive-Ins—when they existed. It’s also the day they have the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony in that Japanese city, and you can guess why today’s the day (see below):

On this day in 1825, Bolivia gained independence from Spain, and, 101 years later, Gertrude Ederle became the first woman to swim the English Channel, doing the crawl from France to Kent in 14 hours and 34 minutes. She lived to be 98. The most notable event to happen on this day was the first use of a nuclear weapon: the U.S. bomber Enola Gay dropped the atomic bomb “Little Boy” on Hiroshima, killing up to 100,000 people instantly, and many more from injuries and radiation poisoning in the next decade. I still don’t know the wisdom of this, considering the argument (and I don’t know its validity) that many more civilians would have been killed had we been forced to invade Japan.

The bombing took place only 3 weeks after the Trinity Test in New Mexico. Here’s a US propaganda film from 1946 that, given the rigors and deaths of the war, is remarkably but understandably callous about the bombing (note the extensive description of structural damage but very little mention of human death):

Here’s a photo of what was Hiroshima after the bomb did its work:

Three days later, another atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki, killing at least 40,000.

On August 6, 1962, Jamaica became independent from the UK, and on this day in 2012, NASA’s planetary rover Curiosity landed on the surface of Mars.

Notables born on this day include Alfred, Lord Tennyson (1809), Lucille Ball (1911), Andy Warhol (1926), M. Night Shyamalan (1970), and Vera Farmiga (1973). Those who died on this day, besides the 70,000 inhabitants of Hiroshima, include Anne Hathaway (Shakespeare’s wife; 1623), Ben Jonson (1637), Bix Beiderbecke (1931), and Marvin Hamlisch and Robert Hughes (both 2012). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is making a rare plea for affection:

Hili: I did not ask you to take a photo. A: But what were you asking for? Hili: A bit of affection.

