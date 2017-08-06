How about some small soil arthropods today? Tony Eales from Australia sent these, and his notes are indented:

So my latest thing has been sifting through leaf litter looking for likely wee creepy crawlies to photograph. Unfortunately these little blighters are right at the limits of my cheap macro-setup. Anyway, denizens of the leaf litter include these: There’s beetles like this Rove Beetle Astenus guttulus:

Bugs like this cute Schizopterid bug aka Jumping Soil Bug:

Bark Lice or Psocoptera, their big heads remind me somewhat of cows:

Thrips, Thysanopthera. I found out that thrips is not the plural of thrip, there’s one thrips in the photo or you might see two thrips or 100 thrips.

Springtails, Collembola, were the most common find. I’d never seen one before delving into the leaf litter.

Same with the Two-pronged Bristletail, Diplura, which were also pretty common. These are Hexapods but have been split out of the insects and are now in their own class, Entognatha, along with Proturas which I’ve yet to find.

Getting away from the six-leg plan, there were Soil Centipedes (Geophilomorpha) and Tropical Centipedes (Scolopendromorpha), Isopods, and of course Arachnids.

Soil centipede:

Tropical centipede:

Isopod:

The commonest were Mites in the group Trombidiformes.



And of course loads of diverse spiders. I’ll leave them for now as there were so many, but I’ll put in my favourite one of the so-called Ant Spiders, Habronestes sp.:

