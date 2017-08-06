A California doctor ponders assisted suicide

California is now the fourth state in the U.S. that allows doctor-assisted voluntary suicide (the others are Colorado, Washington, and Oregon), but apparently the details of the procedure have not been worked out, nor how it should be paid for. In the article below, in today’s New York Times, Dr. Jessica Zitter shows the dilemmas facing doctors who now can suddenly be asked to help terminate the life of a patient but haven’t thought about it much. Zitter is identified as “a critical care and palliative medicine doctor at Highland Hospital” (California) and “is the atuhor of Extreme Measures: Finding a Better Path to the End of Life.”

I don’t have much to add to her article, which raises the very real complexities of putting such a measure into practice. Let me just say that it’s about voluntary euthanasia of adults, and deals not with when to withdraw care, like turning off a respirator, but when to prescribe medications for terminal patients that can end their life. She does not discuss, nor does any American law allow, the possibility of euthanasia for terminally ill, malformed, or permanently unconscious newborns, something we’ve discussed here recently:

Here’s how Zitter describes the law:

California’s law permits physicians to prescribe a lethal cocktail to patients who request it and meet certain criteria: They must be adults expected to die within six months who are able to self-administer the drug and retain the mental capacity to make a decision like this.

But that is where the law leaves off. The details of patient selection and protocol, even the composition of the lethal compound, are left to the individual doctor or hospital policy. One problem is that some patients, like those with ALS, will be unable to self-administer the “lethal cocktail” but deserve such euthanasia anyway. It’s unconscionable that a doctor could not help these patients with an injection. After all, yes, an injection is a deliberate act, but so is giving a patient a prescription that they know will be used to kill them, and standing by to make sure it works properly. (And, by the way, so is turning off a respirator, which is legal if the patient or her family requests it.) Second, Zitter notes (and I did not know) that the American Medical Association is opposed to such doctor assisted suicide. To me that shows a failure to even consider whether, when a patient requests a prescription of an injection, fulfilling that request might be more merciful than allowing the patient up to six months of intolerable suffering. Click the screenshot to see the article.

The questions that Zitter discusses involve these issues:

Should a patient who wants to die because he or she is depressed, and not physically suffering very much, also be offered this alternative? (My answer, as was that of another expert discussed in the piece, is “yes”, but I’d offer them antidepressants first.)

What about doctors who are uncomfortable, as is Zitter, helping carry out such a procedure? (My view is that if they are, they must refer the patient to a doctor who can help.) Physicians who often assist the dying by turning of respirators or removing feeding tubes need to think about whether those acts are substantively and morally different from prescribing medication for a patient to use for euthanasia.

What should hospitals do about formalizing the procedure and deal with paying for it? (I have to admit that I found the last bit a little churlish in such an article, but it’s a genuine issue.) Doctors need to be trained in this procedure and its ethics now if they intend to practice in one of those four states.

What about palliative care as an alternative? Zitter says it’s underused, and somepatients aren’t offered it. Of course they should be. But there are cases where palliative care doesn’t relieve suffering, and when patients prefer to die before they require respirators and other assistance (e.g., as in cases of ALS). So yes, the alternative of a cocktail or injection needs to be available for patients who are informed of the alternatives (part of any decent set of regulations) and still choose euthanasia.

It is a crime that only four states allow assisted suicide. They all should—with proper regulations and conditions—and then the states need to consider active euthanasia (i.e, an injection) for those patients who aren’t able to take the “cocktail” themselves. That is what’s done in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Here is a graphic map about the states that have assisted suicide, ones that are considering it, and ones that have banned or criminalized it (all from the sidebar of the article):