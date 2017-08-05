Saturday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Good morning on a chilly Saturday (August 5, 2017) in Chicago, where we’ve had one of the coolest summers I remember. Yesterday the thermometer didn’t even hit 70ºF (21ºC), and I was positively cold walking home, but today temperatures will rise to 79ºF (26 ºC)—still much lower than usual for early August. It’s also National Oyster Day, and I’m sorry I won’t be slurping down a dozen of these bivalves.

On this day in 1305, William Wallace, the Scottish rebel played by Mel Gibson in “Braveheart”, was captured by the English and taken to London. Shortly thereafter, he was hanged, drawn, and quartered, graphically depicted in the movie. There is no record that he cried “Freedom!!!” as he was disemboweled and emasculated. On August 5, 1914, the world’s first electric traffic light was installed—in Cleveland, Ohio. On this day in 1957, the rock and roll music show “American Bandstand” was first broadcast. I was a faithful fan, watching Dick Clark and a bunch of gyrating teenagers not much older than I. It was the precursor to MTV.

On August 5, 1962, Nelson Mandela was captured for minor antigovernment infractions; he was sentenced in October to five years in prison. But then he got a life sentence after they found evidence he’d engaged in sabotage and conspiracy to overthrow the government. He pleaded guilty, got a life sentence, and spent the next 18 years imprisoned on Robben Island. After stints in two more prisons, he was released for good in 1990, having spent 28 years in jail, and the rest is history. He could have torn South Africa apart, but shepherded it toward peace and democracy. He was a good man. Finally, on this day in 1981, President Reagan fired over 11,000 air traffic controllers who had gone on strike and refused a government order to return to work. I remember that well, but can’t remember how they managed to keep the planes flying.

Notables born on this day include Guy de Maupassant (1850), Conraid Aiken (1889), Neil Armstrong (1930), and Marine Le Pen (1968; her name always reminds me of a pen that can write underwater). Those who died on this day include Carmen Miranda (1955), Marilyn Monroe (1962), Richard Burton (1984), and Alec Guinness (2000). Miranda was famous for her Fruit Hats, and died of a heart attack at only 46.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is rejecting Hania’s ministrations in favor of something more important:

Hania: Where are you going? Hili: To the bowl which should be filled first.

In Polish:

Hania: Dokąd idziesz?

Hili: Do miseczki, która powinna być napełniona pierwsza.

And yes, Leon’s still alive and kicking—and apparently watching television:

Leon: I’ve won in the Game of Thrones





Finally, Heather Hastie sent three cat-related tweets (remember that foxes are Honorary Cats).

I like this one since the fox apparently thinks the bedsheets are snow, and is trying to hunt rodents beneath them:

