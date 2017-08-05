Readers’ wildlife photographs

Today we have a potpourri of photos from various people who sent in one or a few. The first is from regular Stephen Barnard (all photographers’ notes are indented):

Cedar Waxwings (Bombycilla cedrorum) sharing a large insect of undetermined species.

Reader Ivan Romic found a mimetic moth larva of a kind I’ve mentioned before; it mimics a broken twig as a form of camouflage. I suspect this is a buff-tip moth (Phalera bucephala).

My name is Ivan Romic, I am a PhD student in Japan. Today I saw two mimicry posts on your webpage and thought I could share photos of the moth I noticed few weeks ago. I took photos at Mount Koya in Wakayama Prefecture, south of Osaka where I live. It is UNESCO World Heritage sight famous for numerous Buddhist temples and the largest graveyard in Japan ( Okunoin graveyard ). The graveyard is set in the forest where some of the cedar trees are more than a thousand years old. This is where I noticed that this particular piece of tree had tiny legs. Just to be sure, I gently touched it and it moved a bit. I am not sure if photos are detailed enough for your webpage, but I didn’t want to disturb the moth to get him to spread his wings for the better photo. I also don’t know the species, so maybe readers can help with the identification.







Reader Christopher Moss found a Northern short-tailed shrew, one of the few venomous mammals. It’s also voracious, consuming up to three times its weight in food every day.

Finally managed to get a picture of this lad amongst the detritus left by my onanistic (get it?) squirrels. Blarina brevicauda, famous for red teeth and venomous saliva.

Here’s a photo I found on the Internet of its red teeth:

Christopher also found an Eastern chipmunk (Tamias striatus) afflicted with a botfly, a parasite that also invaded me once, but it’s much more serious in a smaller creature. I expect the animal will survive after the botfly exits.

The short-tailed shrew isn’t my only new resident. It seems one of my chipmunks has a bot fly on the belly. I don’t have a hope of catching her, so I shall simply feed her well and hope the fly emerges and she heals.

Nikon F6, 28-300mm lens, home developed color film:

These are from Anne-Marie Cournoyer in Montreal, where there’s been a butterfly invasion:

It has been a few years since we have seen Monarchs [Danaus plexippus] in our garden. What a delightful surprise! This summer has been very rainy so far, so the flowers are blooming whenever we have a bit of sun. Monarchs truly enjoy our echinaceas! We are happy to provide sustenance for these great travellers!