Caturday felid trifecta: Famous people and their cats, greatest cat scenes in the movies; nurse cat named Britain’s “National Cat of the Year”

The CHEEZburger site has 34 pictures of famous people and their cats. I was surprised to see that Siamese cats dominate the purebreds, but I’ll show a small selection of all of them. Can you recognize the people?

*********

Here is a selection of famous movie scenes with cats. I was pleased to see a cut from the great movie Kedi, but how could you not include the evil pair of Siamese cats from Lady and the Tramp?

*********

Finally, from the BBC News we have Britain’s National Cat of the Year, a female named Genie who helped her own through cancer treatment:

Genie was honoured for comforting her owner Evie Henderson, 11, from Lincoln, through six rounds of chemotherapy. Evie was diagnosed with bone cancer in March 2016 and said Genie’s company helped her cope with several painful operations and long spells in hospital. The cat was recognised by feline charity Cats Protection at a ceremony in London.

Evie said she shared a special bond with her pet, which gave her tremendous support when she lost her hair while enduring the gruelling treatment. “It was very upsetting for me because I had long brown hair. But at the same time as it was spring, Genie was moulting as well so it was sort of like I’m losing my hair and Genie’s losing her hair as well so that eased the shock of it all.”

Evie’s father, Chris Henderson, said the cat had been a “great distraction” and described how Evie would watch video footage of her beloved pet from her hospital bed. “Evie was in hospital for over 300 days so we spent a lot of time in hospital and it just gave her something to look forward to when she did have those few precious days at home.” The 11-year-old said: “I missed her every day I was in hospital, and my family could tell she missed me. “She’s my best friend and I honestly don’t know what I would do without her.”

Here’s a video:

Every cat should be Cat of the Year.

h/t: Kevin