400 to go. . .

It’s a real countdown to 50,000 now, and I’m beginning to think it will happen. Then, as I said, I’ll be a happy man—or at least as happy as a lugubrious secular Jew can get (I think goys call that “complacency”).

This is my spirit animal:

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on August 5, 2017 at 10:45 am and filed under self promotion, website matters, website-related items. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

7 Comments

  1. BobTerrace
    Posted August 5, 2017 at 10:50 am | Permalink

    Your spirit animal is Winnie the Pooh’s Eeyore?

    Reply
  2. ploubere
    Posted August 5, 2017 at 10:57 am | Permalink

    You don’t seem to be either complacent or Eeyore-like. You seem to get a lot done in a day, and you travel all over the globe.

    Reply
  3. Diana MacPherson
    Posted August 5, 2017 at 10:58 am | Permalink

    I call it avoiding hybris. Whenever I get too happy, the hand of hubris knocks me down.

    Reply
  4. Jeannie Hess
    Posted August 5, 2017 at 11:04 am | Permalink

    You need a Tigger.

    Reply
  5. Max
    Posted August 5, 2017 at 11:13 am | Permalink

    I often read but finally signed up. Informative comment peppered with Python and Hitchens nuggets make my day.

    Reply
  6. Ken Kukec
    Posted August 5, 2017 at 11:14 am | Permalink

    Like watching Hank Aaron zero in on the Babe’s homer #714.

    Reply
    • Randy schenck
      Posted August 5, 2017 at 11:25 am | Permalink

      AH…Babe – the best baseball player in the history of the game. So PCC is the best from Chicago with 50,000 viewers.

      Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: