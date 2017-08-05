400 to go. . .

It’s a real countdown to 50,000 now, and I’m beginning to think it will happen. Then, as I said, I’ll be a happy man—or at least as happy as a lugubrious secular Jew can get (I think goys call that “complacency”).
This is my spirit animal:
It’s a real countdown to 50,000 now, and I’m beginning to think it will happen. Then, as I said, I’ll be a happy man—or at least as happy as a lugubrious secular Jew can get (I think goys call that “complacency”).
This is my spirit animal:
Your spirit animal is Winnie the Pooh’s Eeyore?
You don’t seem to be either complacent or Eeyore-like. You seem to get a lot done in a day, and you travel all over the globe.
I call it avoiding hybris. Whenever I get too happy, the hand of hubris knocks me down.
You need a Tigger.
I often read but finally signed up. Informative comment peppered with Python and Hitchens nuggets make my day.
Like watching Hank Aaron zero in on the Babe’s homer #714.
AH…Babe – the best baseball player in the history of the game. So PCC is the best from Chicago with 50,000 viewers.