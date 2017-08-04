Stubs the squirrel

So many squirrels are eating nuts and seeds on my windowsill that I can’t recognize them all. There are babies, old adults, and battle-scarred veterans. This is one of the latter, and a squirrel I can easily recognize. I call it “Stubbs” because a big chunk of its tail is missing (you can see the chewed-off bit as well as the missing fur):

There’s also a nick in the ear.

Because Stubs has been traumatized, and probably could use some nutrition, I always open the window and give him/her (I haven’t yet ascertained the sex) extra peanuts.

Tail amputation seems pretty common in squirrels. How do they lose their tails? Do dogs bite them off? Is it internecine warfare? If you know, weigh in below.