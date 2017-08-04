Saudia Arabia set to behead 14 for political protests; Trump and Theresa May are silent

It seems that, contrary to Steve Pinker’s thesis, the world is regressing in terms of morality. Authoritarian regimes are coming into power, including that of Putin, Recep Erdogan, Theresa May, and, of course, Trump. And I know of few Western countries that will speak up to condemn the medieval barbarisms long enacted by some of their allies, most notably Saudi Arabia. According to the New York Times, our “good friends” the Saudis are about to execute by beheading 14 people, including one arrested at 17 who has been beaten, tortured, and now faces beheading in Riyadh for the horrible crime of taking part in a political protest—six years ago. As the New York Times reports today:

Mujtaba al-Sweikat was a bright 17-year-old student on his way to visit Western Michigan University when he was arrested at King Fahd Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2012. Since then, Mr. Sweikat has been in Saudi custody, subjected to torture, including beatings so severe his shoulder was broken, in order to extract confessions that sealed his fate: condemned to death, likely by beheading. Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has upheld Mr. Sweikat’s June 2016 death sentence, as well as those of 13 other Saudi citizens tried with him — including a disabled man and two who were juveniles when sentenced — after a mass trial that made a mockery of international standards of due process. Now, the only person who can prevent these barbarous executions is King Salman, who must ratify the death sentences. As was the case with many members of Saudi Arabia’s Shiite minority condemned to death in recent years, Mr. Sweikat’s crime was attending political protests in the heady months following the 2011 Arab Spring. The human rights group Reprieve, 116 Western Michigan University faculty and staff members and the American Federation of Teachers are calling on President Trump to intervene with King Salman on behalf of Mr. Sweikat and the other condemned men. Hope is slim, though. During his trip to Saudi Arabia in May, Mr. Trump basically told the Saudi regime that the United States would look the other way on human rights abuses, saying, “We are not here to lecture.”

Actually, what he said (in Riyadh, where the executions take place) was this:

“We are not here to lecture — we are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship. Instead, we are here to offer partnership — based on shared interests and values — to pursue a better future for us all.”

Sadly, gays, women, and those whose heads are about to be lopped off do not face a better future. This abject cultural relativism is unconscionable, and done solely for material gain of the U.S.

In fact, we SHOULD BE there to lecture when countries deemed our “allies” engage in odious practices like this (stoning and amputation are also Saudi practices, and children over 15 can be legally executed). And I’m not even discussing the execrable way the Saudis treat women and gays, but at the very least we shouldn’t abide by those regulations when our officials visit that country.

According to The Independent, Prime Minister Theresa May hasn’t said anything either, though one minister did condemn Saudi Arabia’s death penalty:

Maya Foa, director of UK-based human rights organisation Reprieve, accused Ms May of a “deafening silence” of the 14 imminent executions. “This is an extremely worrying move from the increasingly brutal regime in Saudi Arabia. “Minister Alistair Burt is right to make clear the UK’s opposition to the brutal death penalty in Saudi Arabia, but his words stand in stark contrast to the deafening silence from Theresa May on this issue.

Saudi Arabia has already executed 57 people this year, and it’s barely half over. Even if we protested, the likelihood that the Saudis would actually do anything seems small, but the least a liberal democracy can do is condemn violations of human rights by our allies. That might tick them off, but are we to be silent while the heads of juveniles roll, merely for protesting a foreign government?

Here’s the young man in question: