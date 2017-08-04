Heather Hastie analyzes the attacks on my euthanasia stand

Over at Heather’s Homilies, Heather Hastie took it up herself to analyze the many public attacks on my view that it would be merciful to euthanize some terminally ill or deformed infants after birth. It was kind of her to write, “In defense of Jerry Coyne,” but I didn’t know it was being done until she asked me a few interview questions about my views. She’s also compiled the many Internet critiques of my views, classified them by degree of malfeasance, and answered the criticisms, which is great because I don’t have to do it (I wasn’t going to anyway).

Go read the piece on her site; I’ll post just one table she made analyzing the features of the various critiques:

Heather also discusses the role of religion in these attacks, which is substantial, for it’s one source of the human excptionalism that deems it merciful to euthanize sick animals but sinful to euthanize even sicker humans.

I thank her heartily.