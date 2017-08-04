Heather Hastie analyzes the attacks on my euthanasia stand

Over at Heather’s Homilies, Heather Hastie took it up herself to analyze the many public attacks on my view that it would be merciful to euthanize some terminally ill or deformed infants after birth. It was kind of her to write, “In defense of Jerry Coyne,” but I didn’t know it was being done until she asked me a few interview questions about my views. She’s also compiled the many Internet critiques of my views, classified them by degree of malfeasance, and answered the criticisms, which is great because I don’t have to do it (I wasn’t going to anyway).
Go read the piece on her site; I’ll post just one table she made analyzing the features of the various critiques:
Heather also discusses the role of religion in these attacks, which is substantial, for it’s one source of the human excptionalism that deems it merciful to euthanize sick animals but sinful to euthanize even sicker humans.
I thank her heartily.
Hi Jerry–Kudos to Heather for her thorough article, and kudos to you for taking on this issue. Since you’ve written about how Peter Singer has been demonized for exploring the topic, you were well aware of the trouble that would come from publicly supporting Singer’s conclusions. It’s astounding that anyone should be attacked for suggesting it’s cruel and unnecessary to make terminally ill or terminally disabled babies suffer an agonizing death. And as with other issues like supporting real free speech, and the right to criticize and ridicule all religions, it’s critical for everyone to speak up rather than leaving people like Singer and the Danish cartoonists hanging out there by themselves as targets. Good for you. It sounds like you’re not letting it get to you too much, and I hope that’s so.