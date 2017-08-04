Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, the fourth of August, in the year of Our Ceiling Cat 2017; and the weekend is nigh. But it’s a lousy food holiday: National Chocolate Chip Day, which is pretty useless unless you add a cookie. (Chocolate chip cookies, by the way, were invented as late as 1938—at the Toll House Inn in Whitman, Massachusetts. Another thing that makes America great again: there is no country in the world that makes better chocolate chip cookies than us!) In Slovakia (any readers here from there?) it’s Matica slovenská, a day honoring a cultural and scientific institution in that country.

On this day in 1873, Lieutenant General George Armstrong Custer had his first clash with Native Americans in Montana, though just one fighter was killed on each side. Less than two years later, he and all of his men perished in the Battle of Little Bighorn. On this day in 1944, Anne Frank, her family, and four others, whose hiding place in Amsterdam had been betrayed, were arrested by the Gestapo. Only Frank’s father Otto survived their confinement in the camps. After his return to the Netherlands he published her diary, which had been recovered by a friend. Here’s Anne in 1940:

Exactly twenty years later, the young civil rights workers Michael Schwerner, Andrew Goodman and James Chaney were found buried in an earthen dam in Mississippi. They had disappeared on June 21, murdered by the Ku Klux Klan. Seven men were convicted for the murders, and then another man, outed by a journalist, was convicted in 2005. I remember well the finding of their bodies in 1964. Here’s the FBI poster after they went missing:

Notables born on this day include Percy Bysshe Shelley (1792), Knut Hamsun (1959), Queen Mother Elizabeth (1900, died in 2002; doing a sabbatical in Edinburgh several years before her death, I wanted to bet at Ladbroke’s that the old gal would make it to 100 because of good Windsor genes, but my girlfriend at the time wouldn’t let me bet. I would have won!), Louis Armstrong (1901), Raoul Wallenberg (1912), Bill Bob Thornton (1955), and Barack Obama (1961). Those who died on this day include Hans Christian Andersen (1875) and Victor Mature (1999). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the weather has turned torrid, and Hili is complaining:

Hili: It’s horrible. A: What’s horrible? Hili: That those poor lions have to put up with tropical heat.

In Polish:

Hili: To straszne.

Ja: Co jest straszne?

Hili: Że te biedne lwy muszą znosić tropikalne upały.

And here’s a tw**t sent in by several readers:

