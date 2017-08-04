A different cat named Gus died

Reader Robert Dally had a tabby named Gus (same name as White Earless Gus in Winnipeg) who just passed away. The saddened Robert sent in an obituary and remembrance, and I post it here, along with pictures of the late moggie. The story about the iPad announcing Gus’s dinner is clever and adorable.

I’m a dedicated, long-time reader of your website, but I’ve never written in before — tho you did post a picture of my girlfriend’s one-eyed cat, Olive, back during your black cat series. I’m writing now to talk about the loss of my best friend, Gus, back on Wednesday afternoon. Gus was only eleven when he passed in my arms from causes unknown. It only took him a week to go from his normal glory down to having nothing left in him, and it’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever watched. I have no doubt it will take significant time for me give up the habit of jangling my keys as I approach my building to notify him of my arrival, and I still expect him to jump up into his favorite window (the only one big enough to allow him to stretch out completely) and yell at me to hurry up. As you’ll immediately see in the attached pictures, he was a big man. He was extremely food-focused and struggled with his weight most of his life. He had been on a diet the last five years, getting all the way down to about 19 lbs., and he hated every moment of it. Breakfast was served promptly at 8:00 AM and dinner at 8:30 PM, and mealtime was announced with the iPhone ringtone “By the Seaside”, picked because no reasonable human being would ever choose such a song as his or her ringtone. The idea was to convince Gus it was not I who was in charge of mealtime, but rather the iPad, so as breakfast approached, he would harass the iPad instead of me. It worked. For up to half an hour before the alarm would go off, he would sit calmly on the screen, waiting patiently for his signal.

Despite his love of eating, the normal cat-favorite table scraps weren’t really his thing. While Olive aggressively tries to take chunks of meat off our plates, Gus would wait patiently for his favorite treats: tomato sauces and various seeds and nuts, whether whole or in butter form. His favorite was sunflower seeds. Toward the end, we discovered he enjoyed whole (shelled, obviously) peanuts as well, and he and the local squirrels that we feed would practically beg for them in unison. The vet assures me that his condition was, as far as they can tell, unrelated to his weight, but honestly, even if it certainly was, I am glad I left him with a little bit of the joy of eating.

He was one of the most gentle and accepting cats I’ve ever had the pleasure of being around, welcoming strange cats into the house with effortlessness, accepting Olive’s attempts at dominance with indifference (he was twice her size and barely noticed), and showing no interest in hunting or killing anything. The closest he came was the time he carefully patted one of the visiting squirrels on the butt as she was distractedly shelling a walnut. When a squirrel ended up in our apartment several months ago, he calmly watched the ensuing fiasco from the sidelines. This photo shows how little the squirrels feared his imposing presence, and how open he was to having them hang around unmolested.

I miss him a lot, and just hope I brought as much joy to him as he did to me. Our home will always feel a little empty without him. I’ve attached a couple pictures of him so that maybe you (and your readers, if you want) can bask in his prime glory as well. I can’t wait for this week’s Caturday Trifecta, because I’m sure it’ll help to reminded of all the wonderful cats that still exist, as will heading to the cat shelter to try and make all the homeless cats experience even a tiny bit of the joy and contentment that Gus brought me every day.