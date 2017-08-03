Transcripts of two Trump phone calls released, and it ain’t pretty

You may have heard that today’s Washington Post published transcripts of two phone calls made by Donald Trump to foreign leaders soon after he was inaugurated. One was to Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and the other to Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

The one to Peña Nieto (Jan. 27) has received most of the attention because Trump discusses The Big Mexican-Inhibiting Wall, and concentrates largely on his own image (surprise!).

Here’s Trump telling Peña Nieto that he simply has to say that Mexico will pay for the wall, even if it won’t:

The only thing I will ask you though is on the wall, you and I both have a political problem. My people stand up and say, “Mexico will pay for the wall” and your people probably say something in a similar but slightly different language. But the fact is we are both in a little bit of a political bind because I have to have Mexico pay for the wall – I have to. I have been talking about it for a two year period, and the reason I say they are going to pay for the wall is because Mexico has made a fortune out of the stupidity of U.S. trade representatives. They are beating us at trade and they are beating us at the border, and they are killing us with drugs. Now I know you are not involved with that, but regardless of who is making all the money, billions and billions and billions – some people say more – is being made on drug trafficking that is coming through Mexico. Some people say that the business of drug trafficking is bigger than the business of taking our factory jobs. So what I would like to recommend is – if we are going to have continued dialogue – we will work out the wall. They are going to say, “who is going to pay for the wall, Mr. President?” to both of us, and we should both say, “we will work it out.” It will work out in the formula somehow. As opposed to you saying, “we will not pay” and me saying, “we will not pay.” . . . We cannot say that anymore because if you are going to say that Mexico is not going to pay for the wall, then I do not want to meet with you guys anymore because I cannot live with that.

Peña Nieto says this:

. . . This is what I suggest, Mr. President – let us stop talking about the wall. I have recognized the right of any government to protect its borders as it deems necessary and convenient. But my position has been and will continue to be very firm saying that Mexico cannot pay for that wall.

And Trump replies:

But you cannot say that to the press. The press is going to go with that and I cannot live with that. You cannot say that to the press because I cannot negotiate under those circumstances.

Well, we’ve known for a long time that Mexico won’t pay a peso for the damn Wall, and Trump couldn’t control the narrative.

You can read more at the Post site. I wonder how the paper got these transcripts!

Oh, one snippet from the call to Turnbull on January 28. Neither man looks good, for they both discuss trying to keep immigrants out of their country. At one point Trump emits some unintentional hilarity when Turnbull asked The Donald to keep a pledge from the Obama administration for the U.S. to accept between 1000 and 2000 incarcerated refugees to Australia. (Turnbull calls them “bad people”, and they’re kept on islands away from the Austrlian mainland.) Trump then brags in a characteristic way, but it’s really insane (my emphasis):

Malcom [sic], why is this so important? I do not understand. This is going to kill me. I am the world’s greatest person that does not want to let people into the country. And now I am agreeing to take 2,000 people and I agree I can vet them, but that puts me in a bad position. It makes me look so bad and I have only been here a week.

Oy vey! He’ll be here for 3.5 more years, folks! Don’t forget to try the roast beef!